Fundraising appeal to help Cork All-Ireland winner battling illness

A FUNDRAISING EFFORT is underway to help raise money for Cork All-Ireland winner Kieran O’Connor who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in October 2017.

The Aghada GAA clubman suffers from Ewing’s Sarcoma Cancer, for which he has undergone chemotherapy treatment. In January of this year, Kieran underwent surgery to amputate the lower half of his leg as a result of the cancer.

Cork All-Ireland winner, Kieran O'Connor. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

After the surgery, Kieran discovered the cancer has spread to his back and now he and his wife Sinead are appealing to the public to help raise money for his future medical expenses.

“Funds are needed to help Kieran with all aspects on further treatment and care, as well as potential prosthetic costs and to help support Sinead and their three young children,” the appeal on his GoFundMe page reads.

Writing in the Irish Examiner this morning, captain of that 2010 All Ireland winning side, Graham Canty, said:

“One of the 100 percenters in our group was Kieran O’Connor.

A man who lived those two values throughout his life, not just when he came into the Cork dressing room. He worked hard, was honest to a fault and would do anything for the group over the course of eight years.

“Kieran is a man you would pick to go to war with you.”

He continued: “If I put myself in Kieran’s position or my own wife in Sinéad’s position, this would be the most frightened we could ever imagine ourselves to be.

The time has come when he needs our help and I don’t think the group is enough this time. We need more.

“Any help would be appreciated, more than you could ever know.”

You can donate to Kieran’s medical fund by clicking here.

