Saturday 3 August, 2019
Ex-Ireland U21 international Sadlier scores belter for Doncaster as League One returns

The 24-year-old earned his side a share of the spoils with a wonderful equaliser in Yorkshire.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 3 Aug 2019, 9:29 PM
Sadlier celebrates scoring for Doncaster Rovers.
Image: Clint Hughes
Sadlier celebrates scoring for Doncaster Rovers.
Sadlier celebrates scoring for Doncaster Rovers.
Image: Clint Hughes

KIERAN SADLIER HAS hit the ground running with Doncaster Rovers this season, the former Cork City forward on target to earn his side a point in a 1-1 draw with Gillingham on Saturday.

Sadlier moved from Turners Cross to Doncaster last December, having scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for John Caulfield’s side in 2018.

He made 14 appearances during his debut campaign at Keepmoat Stadium and has made an immediate impact this season with an important equaliser in Yorkshire.

With Rovers 1-0 down, a pinpoint pass from James Coppinger found Sadlier free inside the Gillingham area 10 minutes after half-time.

The 24-year-old evaded his marker cleverly before smashing a powerful right-footed effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper Jack Bonham.

The club, who recently appointed former West Brom boss Darren Moore, finished sixth in League One last season, but lost on penalties to Charlton Athletic in the play-off semi-finals. 

