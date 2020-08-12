This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Former Cork City player makes move to Championship club Rotherham United

Kieran Sadlier has joined the newly-promoted Championship club.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 9:02 AM
Kieran Sadlier in action for Rotherham last September.
Image: Barrington Coombs
Kieran Sadlier in action for Rotherham last September.
Kieran Sadlier in action for Rotherham last September.
Image: Barrington Coombs

KIERAN SADLIER HAS made the move to Championship side Rotherham United ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The former Cork City and Sligo Rovers player left Doncaster Rovers in late June after his contract had expired.

He hit the net 11 times in League One last season to be ranked as Doncaster’s top goalscorer and while the club did offer him a contract extension, he opted to reject the offer.

Sadlier has now been snapped up by Rotherham with the 25-year-old joining a newly-promoted club that ended up finishing second in the League One table after the season was cut short in June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Overall Sadlier scored 15 goals in 59 appearances since moving to Doncaster from Cork City at the end of the 2018 League of Ireland season while he was included in provisional Republic of Ireland senior squads by Mick McCarthy last year.

