Former Cork City player makes move to Championship club Rotherham United

KIERAN SADLIER HAS made the move to Championship side Rotherham United ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The former Cork City and Sligo Rovers player left Doncaster Rovers in late June after his contract had expired.

Absolutely delighted to be at @OfficialRUFC Can’t wait to get going and give it my all in the championship 👊⚽️ https://t.co/9jk0pSBUkZ — Kieran Sadlier (@KieranSadlier) August 11, 2020

He hit the net 11 times in League One last season to be ranked as Doncaster’s top goalscorer and while the club did offer him a contract extension, he opted to reject the offer.

Sadlier has now been snapped up by Rotherham with the 25-year-old joining a newly-promoted club that ended up finishing second in the League One table after the season was cut short in June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Overall Sadlier scored 15 goals in 59 appearances since moving to Doncaster from Cork City at the end of the 2018 League of Ireland season while he was included in provisional Republic of Ireland senior squads by Mick McCarthy last year.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!