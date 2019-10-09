This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘Arsenal got Tierney on the cheap’: Hartson backs £25m Scot to shine like Robertson

The Scotland left-back will prove to be a bargain for the Gunners, according to John Hartson.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 7:33 PM
32 minutes ago 1,091 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4844957
Tierney (centre) joined Arsenal from Celtic last summer.
Image: Jane Barlow


Image: Jane Barlow

FORMER ARSENAL AND Celtic star John Hartson has backed Kieran Tierney to be a success at the Gunners and says that his £25 million transfer fee was “cheap”.

The Scotland international defender moved south in the summer but injury has restricted his initial impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Hartson, though, believes the youngster will prove to be a shrewd addition for the north London outfit and says he already surpasses compatriot Andy Robertson, a Champions League winner, in some aspects of his game.

“Arsenal probably got him on the cheap if you look at the fact Manchester United paid £50m for Aaron Wan-Bissaka,” he said.

“Also, average players are going for £30m or £40m and Kieran is certainly not average.

“Celtic could have held out for another £5m or so but it is still good money they have banked, especially due to the fact he has come through the ranks and hasn’t cost the club a penny.

“He is worth £25m and he can excel in a different league because there’s a perception the Scottish league is just not as good.”

kieran-tierney-arsenal-2019-20_4qdtslufqctk1jeq0r3fo1fhx Hartson has backed Kieran Tierney to be a success at the Emirates.

Tierney’s appearances for Arsenal to date have been limited by a hip injury, with the 22-year-old having featured only twice for the starting XI and still waiting on his Premier League debut.

Nevertheless, Hartson believes he will be a hit once he gains his fitness.

“Once Kieran finds his feet he will do well. Nobody wants to go to a new club injured and not to be playing,” he explained.

“Kieran is a proud boy and he will be wanting to prove to everyone what a good player he is.”

Indeed, the former Wales international believes that Tierney is stronger in some aspects of the game that compatriot Robertson, who has won widespread acclaim at Anfield since joining the club in 2017.

Fellow left-back Robertson was nominated for the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 in a defensive slot but was ultimately beaten to a position, finishing seventh overall. 

Hartson says that Tierney can have a similar impact and claims that the new Gunner has attributes that eclipse those of his Scotland international team-mate.

“People talk about Andy Robertson. I would say at this moment in time he has better delivery but Kieran is a better defensive player,” he said.

“Kieran gets low and defends well and he can also play as wing-back if needed. I watched Robertson when he was playing for Dundee United when I was covering the game and he was good.

“He went down to Hull and his career fizzled out there but Liverpool took him for £10m and now he is on fire.”

About the author:

The42 Team

