Celtic full-back Tierney secures £25m switch to Arsenal

ARSENEL HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

The left-back has agreed a long-term deal with the Gunners, bringing to an end their summer-long pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Arsenal saw two previous bids for the Scotland international rejected, however they have finally got their man ahead of Thursday’s 5pm deadline for Premier League clubs.

The reported fee of £25 million is the highest received by a Scottish club for a player, eclipsing the £19.7m Lyon paid the Hoops for Moussa Dembele a year ago.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said: “We’re delighted Kieran is joining us. He’s a very talented player who will continue to improve.

He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group.”

Tierney last featured for Celtic on 4 May and had double hernia surgery during the close season, however he came through a medical after the two clubs finally agreed on a fee.

His arrival is the first of two anticipated incomings at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, with Chelsea defender David Luiz also expected to join the Gunners for a fee in the region of £8m.