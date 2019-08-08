This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic full-back Tierney secures £25m switch to Arsenal

The Scottish international arrives at the Gunners on a long-term deal.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 5:11 PM
13 minutes ago 766 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4757833
Tierney makes a deadline day move.
Image: Twitter/Arsenal
Tierney makes a deadline day move.
Tierney makes a deadline day move.
Image: Twitter/Arsenal

ARSENEL HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

The left-back has agreed a long-term deal with the Gunners, bringing to an end their summer-long pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Arsenal saw two previous bids for the Scotland international rejected, however they have finally got their man ahead of Thursday’s 5pm deadline for Premier League clubs.

The reported fee of £25 million is the highest received by a Scottish club for a player, eclipsing the £19.7m Lyon paid the Hoops for Moussa Dembele a year ago.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said: “We’re delighted Kieran is joining us. He’s a very talented player who will continue to improve.

He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group.”

Tierney last featured for Celtic on 4 May and had double hernia surgery during the close season, however he came through a medical after the two clubs finally agreed on a fee.

His arrival is the first of two anticipated incomings at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, with Chelsea defender David Luiz also expected to join the Gunners for a fee in the region of £8m.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

