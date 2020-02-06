Ulster's Treadwell cleared following Champions Cup disciplinary hearing

ULSTER LOCK KIERAN Treadwell will not face any punishment after his citing for an alleged dangerous tackle was dismissed.

Treadwell had been cited for his tackle on Tom Ellis during Ulster’s Champions Cup win against Bath in January.

The Ireland international did not accept that he had committed any foul play in the incident, and an independent disciplinary committee in London today dismissed the charge.

“The Committee decided that the primary contact between Treadwell and Ellis had been shoulder-to-shoulder, and as the tackle was not an act of foul play, it could not have warranted a red card,” an update said.

“The citing complaint was therefore dismissed.”

