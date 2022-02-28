Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 28 February 2022
Advertisement

'I really want to play against England, against fellahs I played with growing up'

Kieran Treadwell is living the dream with Ireland and wants that to carry on into next month’s match against England at Twickenham.

By Garry Doyle Monday 28 Feb 2022, 6:00 AM
56 minutes ago 1,260 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5696064
James Humes congratulates Treadwell.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
James Humes congratulates Treadwell.
James Humes congratulates Treadwell.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KIERAN TREADWELL WONDERED if he’d ever get a taste of a day like this. After making appearances in Ireland’s summer tour to Japan in 2017 and then in a November test that autumn, his international hibernation kicked in.

Others got their chance. He stayed in the queue, the wrong side of the ropes. Even last summer – when injuries mounted and Ireland’s Lions disappeared to South Africa, he didn’t make Andy Farrell’s extended squad for the internationals against Japan and USA. Yesterday he made the bench and then, for the last quarter, the pitch, scoring one of Ireland’s tries in their 57-6 win over the Italians.

“It was massive for me,” Treadwell said of the experience. “2017, it’s been a long time since I got my last cap. So to get in there and get an appearance, it was massive for me.

“Throughout the week, everyone was there to support me and help. We’re a tight-knit squad and that’s happened in a relatively short amount of time. For me, 2017 the last time, that’s a long time and I’ve been trying to get myself back in the frame by playing as well as I can. The fact we have all the same goal made it easier.”

Except his goal was more personal than the ones other players had. He wanted to prove to himself, firstly, that he belonged at this level.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

kieran-treadwell-wins-a-lineout Treadwell claims a line-out in the Italy win. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“You have to make it count when you get the chance,” the Ulster lock said. “For me a massive thing is consistency. I think I have a bit more of a hold on what I need to do to be consistently performing at a high-level. That’s something of a change in what I’ve done. Again, it’s just being confident you’re doing the right thing.”

He firmly believes he did the right thing moving across from England, where he grew up, to live in Belfast. Ulster is home now, Ireland his country of choice. England, his place of birth, is who Ireland face next in two weeks.

“It’s keeping myself in the frame and in the mindset. We’re such a tight squad. We’re all going for the same goal and if my job that week is to prepare other people then that’s me. Obviously I’m a hungry, I really want to play, especially against England, playing against players I’ve played with and against while I was growing up. That would be fun.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie