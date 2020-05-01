This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kieran Trippier charged with allegedly breaching FA’s betting rules

The breaches are alleged to have taken place in during July 2019.

By Press Association Friday 1 May 2020, 10:26 PM
KIERAN TRIPPIER has been charged with allegedly breaching the Football Association’s betting rules.

The 29-year-old star of England’s 2018 run to the World Cup semi-finals moved from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid in July 2019.

Trippier has been charged with alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules during that month and the right-back has released a statement saying that he will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation.

“I have fully complied with the FA’s investigation over the past several months on a voluntary basis and will continue to do so,” the Atletico Madrid full-back said.

“I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting.”

The FA said the right-back “has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of July 2019.”

Trippier has until 18 May to provide a response to the charges laid out by the governing body.

Clarifying those rules, the FA said Rule E8(1)(a) states that “a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on – (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.”

Rule E8(1)(b) in the FA’s betting rules relates to “where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.”

