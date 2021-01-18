BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 18 January 2021
Fifa dismisses appeal against Kieran Trippier betting ban

The 30-year-old Atletico Madrid and defender was hit with a 10-week suspension last month.

By Press Association Monday 18 Jan 2021, 12:38 PM
Kieran Trippier (file pic).
Image: PA
FIFA HAS DISMISSED Kieran Trippier’s appeal against a ban for breaching Football Association betting rules, but there is every chance he could be able to continue playing.

The 30-year-old Atletico Madrid and England full-back was hit with a 10-week suspension last month after advising a friend by text message to “lump on” his move to Atleti from Tottenham in 2019.

Atletico appealed against the suspension but football’s world governing body announced on Monday it had been dismissed.

“The Fifa appeal committee has dismissed the appeal lodged by the club Atletico Madrid in a case concerning the player Kieran Trippier,” a statement read.

“As a consequence, the decision of the FIFA disciplinary committee passed on December 23, 2020 is confirmed, extending sanctions imposed on the player by the English FA to have worldwide effect.”

However, the FA failed in its attempt to revise the dates of Trippier’s ban, which would mean if the club now appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport he would be free to continue playing.

The FA had wanted to revise the effective dates of the ban, which ends on 28 February, but its own independent regulatory commission has dismissed the application.

Trippier was found guilty of four of the seven charges against him. He featured in Atletico’s LaLiga match against Sevilla on 12 January.

