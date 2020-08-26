This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kieren Fallon's son Cieren handed jockey job with Qatar Racing

The champion apprentice has been appointed as second rider behind Kerry’s Oisin Murphy.

By Press Association Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 11:22 AM
26 minutes ago 396 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5186513
Cieren Fallon (file photo).
Image: PA
Cieren Fallon (file photo).
Cieren Fallon (file photo).
Image: PA

CHAMPION APPRENTICE CIEREN Fallon has been appointed as second jockey to Qatar Racing.

Oisin Murphy, the reigning champion jockey, currently has the number one role within the organisation, but the current stipulation that jockeys can only ride at one meeting per day has brought about the move.

Fallon, son of six-times former champion Kieren, landed his first Group One earlier this season on Roger Teal’s Oxted in the July Cup.

“I feel hugely honoured to be joining the Qatar Racing team and am very thankful for those who have supported me to date. I am looking forward to what will hopefully be a very successful partnership,” said Fallon.

David Redvers, racing manager to the organisation headed by Sheikh Fahad al Thani, said: “The one-meeting restriction, brought in by the British Horseracing Authority, means we need to expand our team; Sheikh Fahad and I are thrilled that Cieren is joining as second jockey – he will be a huge asset.

Sheikh Fahad has been watching Cieren from the outset of his career and has been very impressed by his riding under the tutelage of William Haggas.

“He has an incredibly calm demeanour for his age, an intuitive riding style and is very level-headed.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie