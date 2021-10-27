Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 27 October 2021
Advertisement

Dyer admitted to hospital as former Newcastle United star undergoes tests

The 44-year-old recently took part in Channel 4’s ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ but had to withdraw due to injury – reportedly a punctured lung.

By Press Association Wednesday 27 Oct 2021, 3:20 PM
23 minutes ago 1,094 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5585253
Kieron Dyer is undergoing tests.
Image: PA
Kieron Dyer is undergoing tests.
Kieron Dyer is undergoing tests.
Image: PA

FORMER ENGLAND MIDFIELDER Kieron Dyer is in hospital undergoing tests.

Ipswich, where the 33-cap 42-year-old is currently working as under-23s boss, confirmed the news today in a short statement.

It read: “The club can confirm that Town U23 manager Kieron Dyer is currently undertaking tests in hospital.

“Everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club sends their best wishes to Kieron at this time. We ask everyone to respect Kieron’s privacy, and we will be making no further comment on the matter.”

Dyer, who won 33 England caps, started his playing career with the Tractor Boys before an eight-year spell with Newcastle.

He recently took part in Channel 4’s ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ but had to withdraw due to injury – reportedly a punctured lung.

soccer-international-friendly-england-v-brazil-wembley-stadium Dyer in action for England. Source: EMPICS Sport

Speaking in August about his experience on the programme, in which he also spoke of having been sexually abused by a family member as a child, he said: “I thought it was very therapeutic.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I think I even said to them that they have actually saved me on this show and taught me methods and taught me ways that will help me for the rest of my life going forward.

“So from a mental point of view, they really improved me.

“But from a physical point of view, it was so tough that I was recovering for months after the show. It was that brutal.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie