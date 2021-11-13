Kiko Martinez stuns Kid Galahad with sixth round knockout

KIKO MARTINEZ RECORDED a shock knockout win over Kid Galahad in Sheffield on Saturday.

In a major upset, Martinez won the IBF featherweight title to become a two-division world champion at 35 years of age.

Back in 2007, Martinez shocked Bernard Dunne at The Point, taking just 86 seconds to beat the Dubliner.

And in Sheffield the heavily-fancied Galahad, 31, had appeared to be in control for much of the opening five rounds in front of a home crowd.

But the momentum quickly changed once Martinez came to life.

KIKO MARTINEZ KNOCKS OUT KID GALAHAD WITH THE FIRST PUNCH OF THE SIXTH ROUND!#GalahadMartinez pic.twitter.com/ztiAREQKyo — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 13, 2021

Galahad was floored by a powerful right hook from the Spaniard towards the end of the fifth, but was saved by the bell.

The fight was then stopped just six seconds into the next round after the veteran put Galahad on the canvas with the first punch of the sixth.

“It’s maybe a surprise to everyone else but not to me,” Martinez said.

“For 365 days of the year I’ve been working, I’ve been prepared for this and working really hard for the last three years.

“I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been, better than when I was 20 years of age.”

