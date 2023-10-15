Late drama sees Tipperary senior hurling final go to replay for third year in a row

Kiladangan 1-19

Thurles Sarsfields 0-22

Shane Brophy reports from Semple Stadium

THE TIPPERARY senior hurling final will go to a replay for the third year in a row after Willie Connors’ point from 95-yards rescued a draw for Kiladangan against Thurles Sarsfields at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday.

The sides were level 10 times in a contest that was cagey for the most part but sparked to life on 45 minutes when Paul Flynn scored the only goal of the game to bring Kiladangan back level (1-13 to 0-16) at a time when Sarsfields looked to be taking control.

From there to the end the lead see-sawed before sub Connors opened his shoulders to give Kiladangan a second chance they will have been happy to get as Sarsfields were the slicker side for the most part with Darragh Stakelum and Stephen Cahill to the fore with six points from play between them.

The sides shared the first six points but Sars made the first spurt with three in a row from Eoin Purcell, Stakelum and Aidan McCormack, who finished the game’s top scorer with 11 points.

Kiladangan powered back and were level at 0-7 apiece on 18 minutes thanks to their top-scorer Billy Seymour who contributed seven points, six from placed balls. Thurles had the best goal chance but Eoin Purcell was unable to find an unmarked Paddy Creedon close to goal with McCormack’s fifth point of the half giving Thurles a 0-11 to 0-10 lead at the break.

The sides were deadlocked again on 38 minutes when Sars hit three in a row from Stakelum, McCormack and Cahill before Paul Flynn goaled as Declan McGrath and Sean Hayes cut through the heart of the Thurles defence.

Thurles responded well to go in front before Billy Seymour gave Kiladangan a brief lead on 49 minutes but Sars retook the lead thrice more with Kiladangan levelling each time, including Connors’ final say, which sends the final to a second day, with a fixture to be confirmed.

Kiladangan: Barry Hogan; David Sweeney, James Quigley, John O’Meara; Fergal Hayes, Alan Flynn (0-1), Joe Gallagher (0-1); Tadhg Gallagher, Declan McGrath (0-1); Sean Hayes (0-3), Billy Seymour (0-7, 6f), Andy Loughnane (0-1); Bryan McLoughney, Dan O’Meara (0-1), Paul Flynn (1-3).

Subs: Willie Connors (0-1) for J O’Meara (21); Conor Byrne for Loughnane (48); Eoghan Sharkey for F Hayes (55).

Thurles Sarsfields: Paddy McCormack; Paul Maher, Denis Maher, Stephen Maher; Jack Derby, Ronan Maher, Michael Purcell; Conor Stakelum (0-2), Cathal Moloney; Billy McCarthy (0-1), Stephen Cahill (0-3), Aidan McCormack (0-11, 7f, 2 65s); Paddy Creedon, Darragh Stakelum (0-3), Eoin Purcell (0-1).

Subs: Seanie Butler (0-1) for McCarthy (46); David Corbett for Creedon (55);

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Newcastle)