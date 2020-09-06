This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 6 September 2020
Advertisement

Seymour fires 0-11 as Kiladangan dominate Drom to seal place in Tipperary hurling final

Kiladangan will now face Loughmore-Castleiney in the final.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 7:00 PM
36 minutes ago 1,756 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5197334

Kiladangan 1-21
Drom & Inch 0-9

FOR THE THIRD time in five seasons, Kiladangan will step forward on Tipperary senior hurling final day and passing that test in the decider is the only remaining challenge they face in pursuit of the Dan Breen Cup.

billy-seymour-and-kevin-hassett Kiladangan's Billy Seymour in action against Drom & Inch's Kevin Hassett. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Beaten in last November’s final and previously in 2016, Kiladangan caught fire in this evening’s semi-final as they swept past Drom & Inch by 15 points in Semple Stadium.

It sets up a final clash with Loughmore-Castleiney, impressive in their own semi-final clash last night against Nenagh Éire Óg, when the North Tipperary side will go in search of their maiden crown.

For Drom & Inch there was to be no repeat of their heroics last Sunday when they took down the champions Borris-Ileigh in a pulsating clash that required a penalty shootout to produce a victor.

The exertions from that game looked to be a factor here. They only managed two points in the second half, both frees converted by Seamus Callanan, albeit they tried repeatedly to find the net in the closing stages as they chased the game.

seamus-callanan-and-darragh-flannery Seamus Callanan tries to find a way past the Drom & Inch defence Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kiladangan protected Barry Hogan’s goalmouth successfully during that series of late Drom & Inch attacks and they had always looked on course for victory after Brian McLoughney drilled home the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Billy Seymour was highly reliable from frees and finished with 0-11 while in a team with nine different scorers, Kiladangan full-forward Paul Flynn also threatened.

barry-hogan-celebrates-his-sides-goal Kiladangan goalkeeper Barry Hogan celebrates his side's goal. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Drom & Inch could not find their star man Callanan in space with Kiladangan’s defence keeping a close watch on him throughout. David Butler, the super sub last Sunday when he fired home two goals, came off the bench as well here yet the winners rearguard was cohesive and organised to shut down Drom & Inch.

Kiladangan were ahead 0-7 to 0-4 by the first ater break and when McLoughney netted, they were gone seven points clear. At the break it was 1-11 to 0-7 in their favour with late first-half points from Callanan and David Collins giving Drom some faint hope.

They needed a strong start to the second half but instead Kiladangan reeled off five points without reply courtesy of Sean Hayes, McLoughney and a trio of Seymour frees. From there they were not going to be denied and could start contemplating a final date in a fortnight.

Related Reads

06.09.20 Ballyhale fire four early goals to win in Kilkenny and Moran strike helps Cuala reach Dublin decider
05.09.20 0-12 for McGrath and Morris sees red as Loughmore defeat Nenagh to reach Tipp hurling final

Scorers for Kiladangan: Billy Seymour 0-10 (0-9f), Bryan McLoughney 1-1, Paul Flynn 0-3, Willie Connors 0-2, Alan Flynn, Joe Gallagher, Tadhg Gallagher, Ruairi Gleeson, Sean Hayes 0-1 each.

Scorers for Drom & Inch: Seamus Callanan 0-7 (0-6f), Michael Connors, David Collins 0-1 each.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie