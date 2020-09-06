Seymour fires 0-11 as Kiladangan dominate Drom to seal place in Tipperary hurling final

Kiladangan 1-21

Drom & Inch 0-9

FOR THE THIRD time in five seasons, Kiladangan will step forward on Tipperary senior hurling final day and passing that test in the decider is the only remaining challenge they face in pursuit of the Dan Breen Cup.

Kiladangan's Billy Seymour in action against Drom & Inch's Kevin Hassett. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Beaten in last November’s final and previously in 2016, Kiladangan caught fire in this evening’s semi-final as they swept past Drom & Inch by 15 points in Semple Stadium.

It sets up a final clash with Loughmore-Castleiney, impressive in their own semi-final clash last night against Nenagh Éire Óg, when the North Tipperary side will go in search of their maiden crown.

For Drom & Inch there was to be no repeat of their heroics last Sunday when they took down the champions Borris-Ileigh in a pulsating clash that required a penalty shootout to produce a victor.

The exertions from that game looked to be a factor here. They only managed two points in the second half, both frees converted by Seamus Callanan, albeit they tried repeatedly to find the net in the closing stages as they chased the game.

Seamus Callanan tries to find a way past the Drom & Inch defence Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kiladangan protected Barry Hogan’s goalmouth successfully during that series of late Drom & Inch attacks and they had always looked on course for victory after Brian McLoughney drilled home the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute.

Billy Seymour was highly reliable from frees and finished with 0-11 while in a team with nine different scorers, Kiladangan full-forward Paul Flynn also threatened.

Kiladangan goalkeeper Barry Hogan celebrates his side's goal. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Drom & Inch could not find their star man Callanan in space with Kiladangan’s defence keeping a close watch on him throughout. David Butler, the super sub last Sunday when he fired home two goals, came off the bench as well here yet the winners rearguard was cohesive and organised to shut down Drom & Inch.

Kiladangan were ahead 0-7 to 0-4 by the first ater break and when McLoughney netted, they were gone seven points clear. At the break it was 1-11 to 0-7 in their favour with late first-half points from Callanan and David Collins giving Drom some faint hope.

They needed a strong start to the second half but instead Kiladangan reeled off five points without reply courtesy of Sean Hayes, McLoughney and a trio of Seymour frees. From there they were not going to be denied and could start contemplating a final date in a fortnight.

Scorers for Kiladangan: Billy Seymour 0-10 (0-9f), Bryan McLoughney 1-1, Paul Flynn 0-3, Willie Connors 0-2, Alan Flynn, Joe Gallagher, Tadhg Gallagher, Ruairi Gleeson, Sean Hayes 0-1 each.

Scorers for Drom & Inch: Seamus Callanan 0-7 (0-6f), Michael Connors, David Collins 0-1 each.

