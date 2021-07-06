Kildare record monumental hurling win over Wexford after high drama in Newbridge

KILDARE RECORDED A monumental win over Wexford in the Bord Gais Leinster U20 Hurling Championship tonight after the most dramatic of endings to a thrilling encounter.

The Lilywhites finished the game with 13 men at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, and won by a point to knock Wexford out.

Liam Dempsey was the hero, landing two last-gasp points deep into injury time to make it 0-16 to 1-12. He scored 14 of his side’s points.

Amazing finish tonight in St Conleth’s Park as @KildareGAA claimed a famous victory in the Leinster GAA u20 Hurling Championship.



Determination and skill in equal measure.!#LeinsterGAA | #U20Hurling pic.twitter.com/B6PAPkA9co — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) July 6, 2021

Kildare were up 0-14 to 0-11 at the end of normal time, before conceding a penalty and having a player sent-off, which meant they finished with 13 men.

Wexford’s AJ Redmond hit the net from the spot and a point soon after from Mark Byrne made it 1-12 to 0-14, and put the Yellowbellies in front for the first time.

But Kildare managed to come back and dig it out of the fire. Dempsey pointed a late free, and the defence was turned over from the resultant puckout, before he stepped up to score the winner.

Speechless!! Fantastic performance by each & every one of the lads - victory richly deserved for all their efforts.



Cill Dara abú 🏳🏳🏳 — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) July 6, 2021

Elsewhere tonight in the competition, Laois were 4-27 to 0-7 winners over Antrim.

In the Connacht U20 football championship, Roscommon eased into the semi-finals with a comfortable win over Leitrim at Dr Hyde Park.

Liam Tully’s Rossies prevailed on a scoreline of 4-16 to 0-10 and face Sligo next.

Leinster U20 hurling championship Round 2

Kildare 0-16 Wexford 1-12

Laois 4-27 Antrim 0-7

Connacht U20 football championship quarter final

Roscommon 4-15 Leitrim 0-10.