Donegal CCC to meet this week after Kilcar launch objection to county-final defeat

THE DONEGAL COMPETITIONS’ Controls Committee (CCC) will meet later this week to ensure an objection by Kilcar into Saturday’s SFC final loss to Naomh Conaill is in order.

It is understood that the Towney-based club requested the referee’s report and team sheets with claims that Naomh Conaill used more than the permitted number of substitutes allowed in extra-time. Kilcar lodged their objection yesterday evening.

The deferred 2020 final took place in Ballybofey, with Kilcar and Naomh Conaill drawing 0-13 to 2-7 after extra-time and the Glenties-based side winning the shoot-out that followed on a 4-2 scoreline. Stephen McGrath saved penalties from Ryan and Mark McHugh before Ciaran Thompson’s winner.

If Kilcar’s objection is in order, the CCC will then notify the Naomh Conaill club, who will in turn have three days to reply. If it is found that there is a breach of the rule, the CCC can either award the game to Kilcar, fine Naomh Conaill or schedule a replay.

Rule 2.4 (i) of the GAA’s official guide states: “The maximum number of substitutes permitted during the playing of Normal Time shall be five. (ii) A maximum of three Substitutions shall be allowed during the playing of Extra Time.”