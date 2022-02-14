Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 14 February 2022
Advertisement

How many Kilcoo stars will commit to the Down cause?

‘You could possible see a few of them involved the next day…they’re badly needed at the moment.’

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 14 Feb 2022, 2:27 PM
41 minutes ago 1,521 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5682750
Kilcoo’s Eugene Branagan runs at Kilmacud during the club final.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Kilcoo’s Eugene Branagan runs at Kilmacud during the club final.
Kilcoo’s Eugene Branagan runs at Kilmacud during the club final.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

THE CELEBRATIONS ARE surely continuing in the home of All-Ireland club champions Kilcoo today, but when things die down there will be an interest in how many players commit to James McCartan’s Down panel this season.

In the past some Kilcoo players opted not to join the county cause, instead choosing to put their full focus into the club.

Ceilium Doherty and Ryan McEvoy were their only representatives that featured in last year’s Ulster championship.

Talented forward Jerome Johnston who hit the winning goal on Saturday, for instance, decided not to get involved in 2021, citing fears around Covid with the birth of his first child looming.

Jerome and his brothers Ryan and Shealin, plus a host of others, would significantly strengthen Down’s hand for this season. 

There is optimism that the appointment of McCartan, who achieved great things with Down as a player and manager, coupled with the fact Kilcoo finally reached the Holy Grail, may see a number of Mickey Moran’s squad link up with the county set-up.

There is a greater sense of urgency for a quick return, however. Down have lost their opening two games of Division 2 and a drop to the third tier would mean they’ll need to win Ulster to avoid playing in the Tailteann Cup this summer. 

They travel to Meath, who are also on zero points after two games, on Sunday in a game that is already being billed as crucial in the race to avoid relegation.

“Kilcoo in a situation where they’re after winning, then you look at the Down situation where they’re in big trouble,” said Marc Ó Sé on the latest episode of The42 GAA Weekly.

“It’s a very hard one to call. The boys have to be able to have their few pints and celebrate. 

“Inter-county players now, they have a day or two (of celebrations) and the show is taken off the road. It all depends on the relationship James has with them. I always said that when the Kilcoo lads came back that Down would improve because James has proven to be a great manager. 

“I’m sure he’ll be onto those lads, I’m sure they’ll be able to have their few pints. 

“You could possible see a few of them involved the next day. A rising tide lifts all boats and they’re badly needed at the moment. A field session towards the end of the week and a gym session would see them back in harness again. You might have a situation where you might bring a few into the team, because Down do need them. 

“The flip side, when we played in the All-Ireland club final in 2004 against Caltra, Jack O’Connor had taken charge of Kerry and when we came back in he’d introduced Aidan O’Mahony and Paul Galvin into the team. When I came back, having played through the All-Ireland club series, I was sitting on the bench.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I think there’s going to be a few of them that will want to get back in. Okay, they’ve won an All-Ireland club final, but they’ll be anxious to get a position on the Down team and get back to fight for their spots, obviously some will get in straight away. I’d be thinking they’ll be involved next weekend.

“I think the way James McCartan will possibly play this is he could say, ‘We’re in a bit of a hole at the moment, we need lads to play. Ye will get a rest in a few weeks, but we need lads to get us over the line in the next week or two.’ That would be my take it.

“There are fellas tired, they’re going a long while now and that’s the other side of it. But I’d imagine James will be throwing that carrot at them, ‘We’ll go for two or three weeks and see where it brings us, get a bit of a break.’”

Some Kilcoo stars such as Jerome and Ryan Johnston battled injury in the lead-up to last weekend’s final and will need a break, while others like Eugene Branagan appear ready made to fit into the Down team.

“What an exciting footballer he is,” Ó Sé said about the wing-back. “When Kilcoo have the ball and when he has it, he creates that energy where you know he’s going to attack.

“You know he’s going to tear off down the field. It’s exciting to watch him and he’s going to be a huge player for James McCartan. It’ll be interesting to see if he can bring that to the inter-county scene.”

 To listen to the full episode, go to members.the42.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie