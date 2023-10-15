Kilcoo waltz to another Down title amid referee controversy

Kilcoo: 2-12

Burren: 0-9

KILCOO HAVE NOW won eleven out of the last twelve Down county titles, having contested all of them, but they rarely will have faced as meek a challenge as Burren offered here

The game was thrown into doubt from early Saturday morning as it emerged Kilcoo had lodged an appeal against the appointed referee Paul Faloon. It went through the county board, and after being rejected made it all the way to the Disputes Resolution Authority, who also turned it down.

After Faloon subsequently withdrew, the Down county board recruited All-Ireland referee David Gough to do the duty, but he then had a change of heart on Sunday morning, Down eventually appointed Brian Higgins.

Kilcoo led from the 18th minute here and had little bother against a Burren team that offered little in attack. After the break they were given the boost of a Miceál Rooney goal after a Shealan Johnston shot came off the post and Rooney pounced for the rebound.

Advertisement

Their second goal was a penalty in time added on after Ryan Johnston was upended in the square and Paul Devlin punished.

More to follow…