Kilcormac-Killoughey fire 3-26 as they are crowned Offaly senior champions

OFFALY SHC FINAL:

KILCORMAC-KILLOUGHEY 3-26

SHINRONE 3-8

Kevin Egan reports from Grant Heating St Brendan’s Park, Birr

11 YEARS ago this year Kilcormac-Killoughey put years of heartbreak behind them by winning their first-ever Offaly senior hurling title, and they went on from there to add Leinster success and to go all the way to Croke Park.

Three county final defeats since their last championship win in 2017 was beginning to create a similar “always the bridesmaid” vibe around the club, but those ghosts were obliterated in such fine style this afternoon in Birr that the Double Ks will again be considered to be front runners in the race for provincial honours.

Shane Hand’s side will travel to Naomh Éanna of Wexford in four weeks’ time for a quarter-final clash, and such was their form in this tie that he must surely wish that they could play that game much sooner, and strike while the iron is hot.

There was no two ways about it, they were devastatingly effective today; crisp in their touch, abrasive and physical when they needed to be, and precise in their decision making and execution.

County U20 stars Adam Screeney and Charlie Mitchell lined out in the two corners but it was in the half-forward line in particular where they made hay early on, with former county senior star Conor Mahon at his imposing best at centre forward, while Jack Screeney also chipped in with some excellent points.

0-5 to 0-0 up with just six minutes gone, they made sure that nerves were not a factor in their play and heaped the pressure on Shinrone, who simply couldn’t find a way to win clean possession.

Short puckouts were ravenously devoured, while Kilcormac-Killoughey’s sensational form at half-back meant the story with long restarts had the same ending.

With five minutes to play before half-time the score was 0-12 to 0-5 and Shinrone were on life support, only still in the hunt because of a couple of excellent saves from goalkeeper Eamonn Cleary.

However that all changed in the last few minutes before half-time, when Kilcormac-Killoughey scored 1-5 and put themselves well and truly out of sight.

Brecon Kavanagh won a turnover ball at the back and set up Cathal Kiely for a long clearance, and full forward James Gorman used his aerial ability and strength to hold off his man and field the ball on the edge of the small square, before sweeping it past Cleary from close range.

Screeney, Mitchell and Mahon all had points added within 90 seconds of that score, and not even the most ardent Shinrone fans would have felt that the 15-point interval lead was retrievable.

What they mightn’t have imagined was that things would get much worse, as Kilcormac-Killoughey would continue in the same vein for the third quarter, pushing the lead out to 24 (3-22 to 0-7) by the 46th minute.

Charlie Mitchell put his name on both goals, the first a slick low finish and the second tinged with no small amount of luck, as he got a touch on a long delivery and saw the sliotar ricochet off post and crossbar before traversing the goal-line.

Dara Maher, who was unflinching in his persistence and defiance even as Kilcormac-Killoughey plundered scores, was rewarded for his spirit with two goals from late frees, while Jason Sampson also found the net as Shinrone avoided the ignominy of suffering a record margin county final defeat, scant consolation at the end of a day when they were distant second best.

Scorers for Kilcormac-Killoughey: Charlie Mitchell 2-4, Adam Screeney 0-7 (0-4f, 0-1 65), Conor Mahon 0-6, Jack Screeney 0-3, James Gorman 1-0, Cillian Kiely 0-2f, Damien Kilmartin 0-1, Cathal Kiely 0-1, Brecon Kavanagh 0-1, Thomas Geraghty 0-1.

Scorers for Shinrone: Dara Maher 2-1 (2-1f), Donal Morkan 0-3f, Jason Sampson 1-0, Declan Cleary 0-2, Killian Sampson 0-1, Luke Watkins 0-1.

KILCORMAC-KILLOUGHEY:

1 Conor Slevin

3 Oisín Mahon

2 Brecon Kavanagh

4 Tom Spain

5 Jordan Quinn

6 Cillian Kiely

7 Enda Grogan

13 Colin Spain

9 Damien Kilmartin

10 Jack Screeney

11 Conor Mahon

8 Cathal Kiely

15 Adam Screeney

14 James Gorman

12 Charlie Mitchell

Subs: Peter Geraghty for Gorman (44), Ger Healion for C Mahon (50), Thomas Geraghty for Cathal Kiely (52), Killian Leonard for J Screeney (58), Shane Guinan for Kilmartin (58).

SHINRONE:

1 Eamonn Cleary

2 Darren Crean

3 Darren O’Meara

4 Darragh Landy

5 Michael Cleary

6 Conor Doughan

7 Dara Maher

8 Declan Cleary

9 Luke Watkins

12 Killian Sampson

11 Donal Morkan

14 Jason Sampson

13 Seán Cleary

10 Adrian Cleary

15 Paul Cleary

Subs: Dan Doughan for D Cleary (41), Ciarán Cleary for P Cleary (41), Joe Cleary for Watkins (47), JP Cleary for Morkan (47), David Murray for S Cleary (53)

Referee: Brian Gavin (Clara).