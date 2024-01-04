Kilcoyne's season over as Munster's grim injury news keeps coming

MUNSTER BACK ROW Jack O’Donoghue is set for surgery on the knee injury he suffered in the New Year’s Day defeat to Connacht, while loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne’s season is over after he went under the knife for his shoulder injury.

The latest injury update from Munster brought more grim news even if they may be able to welcome a couple of players back for their crucial Champions Cup visit to Toulon on 13 January.

Ireland international Kilcoyne won’t be returning this season, however, with the province confirming that he underwent surgery today and will be sidelined for at least six months. 35-year-old Kilcoyne’s Munster contract is due to expire this summer.

Kilcoyne was part of Ireland’s World Cup squad last year but this injury also rules him out of the upcoming Six Nations campaign.

O’Donoghue suffered a nasty knee injury against Connacht when he was illegally cleared out at a ruck. The Waterford man will now go for a scan and visit a surgeon, but it’s feared that his season could be over too.

Second row Edwin Edogbo will have surgery on his Achilles tendon next week, with Munster having previously confirmed that he is set to miss the rest of the campaign.

In a further major blow, first-choice hooker Diarmuid Barron will also need surgery on his foot injury and Munster say his recovery timeline will be determined after that operation next Monday.

Meanwhile, tighthead prop Oli Jager and hooker Eoghan Clarke are going through the return-to-play protocols after suffering head injuries. Jager was concussed in a double tackle during the Connacht game, while Clarke was injured in training ahead of that game. If they come through the protocols successfully, both players should be available for the Toulon game.

Munster also hope to have centre Alex Nankivell back from his ankle injury, with the New Zealander continuing to go through rehab. A final call will be made on his availability next week.

Second row Fineen Wycherley could come back into the mix after missing the Connacht clash due to a shoulder issue, with Munster saying he’s in line for a return to training shortly.

Concerningly, there are no new updates on Peter O’Mahony and Joey Carbery, who the province had hoped to see back in action for the Toulon game or at least for the clash at home against Northampton a week later.

O’Mahony and Carbery are still listed among Munster’s injured players as they continue to go through rehab, meaning they remain big doubts for the Toulon clash.

Also still on that injury list are RG Snyman [chest/shoulder], Jean Kleyn [eye], Mike Haley [hip], Niall Scannell [groin], Roman Salanoa [knee], Patrick Campbell [shoulder], Jack Daly [ankle], Liam Coombes [shoulder], and Cian Hurley [ankle/achilles].