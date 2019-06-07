Kildare name side to face Dublin, Armagh for Cavan replay and Davy Fitz shows his hand

WITH PLENTY OF GAA team news announced tonight, the Kildare footballers have also shown their hand ahead of their Leinster semi-final showdown with the All-Ireland champions.

Lilywhites manager Cian O’Neill has named his side to face Dublin, bringing Neil Flynn in for Jimmy Hyland for the visit to Croke Park [throw-in 4pm].

Elsewhere, Davy Fitzgerald has made one change to his Wexford team as they go looking for their first win of the summer against Carlow on Saturday evening [throw-in 7pm, Wexford Park]. Paul Morris starts instead of Aidan Nolan after their recent draw with Galway.

Carlow have made two changes to their team for their final round-robin match of the Leinster SHC against the Slaneysiders. Colm Bonnar has called on Eoin Nolan and Ted Joyce to start with Alan Corcoran and Seamus Murphy making way.

Meanwhile, Armagh have made one enforced switch for their Ulster semi-final replay against Cavan on Sunday [throw-in 4pm, Clones]

Aaron McKay comes in for the suspended Brendan Donaghy.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan

2. Mark Dempsey

3. Mick O’Grady

4. David Hyland

5. Peter Kelly

6. Eoin Doyle

7. Keith Cribbin

8. Kevin Feely

9. Tommy Moolick

10. David Slattery

11. Paddy Brophy

12. Fergal Conway

13. Adam Tyrrell

14. Ben McCormack

15. Neil Flynn

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning

2. Damien Reck

3. Liam Ryan

4. Simon Donohoe

5. Paudie Foley

6. Matthew O’Hanlon

7. Shaun Murphy

8. Kevin Foley

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe

10. Rory O’Connor

11. Paul Morris

12. Liam Óg McGovern

13. Cathal Dunbar

14. Lee Chin

15. Conor McDonald

Carlow

1. Brian Treacy

2. Kevin McDonald

3. Paul Doyle

4. Michael Doyle

5. Eoin Nolan

6. David English

7. Richard Coady

8. Jack Kavanagh

9. Seán Whelan

10. John M Nolan

11. Martin Kavanagh

12. Edward Byrne

13. James Doyle

26. Ted Joyce

15. Chris Nolan

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes

2. Mark Shields

3. Aaron McKay

4. James Morgan

5. Paul Hughes

6. Ryan Kennedy

7. Aidan Forker

8. Jarly Óg Burns

9. Niall Grimley

10. Aidan Nugent

11. Rory Grugan

12. Jemar Hall

13. Rian O’Neill

14. Jamie Clarke

15. Stefan Cambell

