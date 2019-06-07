This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kildare name side to face Dublin, Armagh for Cavan replay and Davy Fitz shows his hand

We’re set for another busy weekend of GAA action.

By Emma Duffy Friday 7 Jun 2019, 11:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,892 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4673537
Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.
Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

WITH PLENTY OF GAA team news announced tonight, the Kildare footballers have also shown their hand ahead of their Leinster semi-final showdown with the All-Ireland champions.

Lilywhites manager Cian O’Neill has named his side to face Dublin, bringing Neil Flynn in for Jimmy Hyland for the visit to Croke Park [throw-in 4pm].

Elsewhere, Davy Fitzgerald has made one change to his Wexford team as they go looking for their first win of the summer against Carlow on Saturday evening [throw-in 7pm, Wexford Park]. Paul Morris starts instead of Aidan Nolan after their recent draw with Galway.

Carlow have made two changes to their team for their final round-robin match of the Leinster SHC against the Slaneysiders. Colm Bonnar has called on Eoin Nolan and Ted Joyce to start with Alan Corcoran and Seamus Murphy making way.

Meanwhile, Armagh have made one enforced switch for their Ulster semi-final replay against Cavan on Sunday [throw-in 4pm, Clones]

Aaron McKay comes in for the suspended Brendan Donaghy.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan

2. Mark Dempsey
3. Mick O’Grady
4. David Hyland

5. Peter Kelly
6. Eoin Doyle
7. Keith Cribbin

8. Kevin Feely
9. Tommy Moolick

10. David Slattery
11. Paddy Brophy
12. Fergal Conway

13. Adam Tyrrell
14. Ben McCormack
15. Neil Flynn

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning

2. Damien Reck
3. Liam Ryan
4. Simon Donohoe

5. Paudie Foley
6. Matthew O’Hanlon
7. Shaun Murphy

8. Kevin Foley
9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe

10. Rory O’Connor
11. Paul Morris
12. Liam Óg McGovern

13. Cathal Dunbar
14. Lee Chin
15. Conor McDonald

Carlow

1. Brian Treacy

2. Kevin McDonald
3. Paul Doyle
4. Michael Doyle

5. Eoin Nolan
6. David English
7. Richard Coady

8. Jack Kavanagh
9. Seán Whelan

10. John M Nolan
11. Martin Kavanagh
12. Edward Byrne

13. James Doyle
26. Ted Joyce
15. Chris Nolan

Armagh 

1. Blaine Hughes

2. Mark Shields
3. Aaron McKay
4. James Morgan

5. Paul Hughes
6. Ryan Kennedy
7. Aidan Forker

8. Jarly Óg Burns
9. Niall Grimley

10. Aidan Nugent
11. Rory Grugan
12. Jemar Hall

13. Rian O’Neill
14. Jamie Clarke
15. Stefan Cambell

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

