Kildare name side to face Dublin, Armagh for Cavan replay and Davy Fitz shows his hand

WITH PLENTY OF GAA team news announced tonight, the Kildare footballers have also shown their hand ahead of their Leinster semi-final showdown with the All-Ireland champions.
Lilywhites manager Cian O’Neill has named his side to face Dublin, bringing Neil Flynn in for Jimmy Hyland for the visit to Croke Park [throw-in 4pm].
Elsewhere, Davy Fitzgerald has made one change to his Wexford team as they go looking for their first win of the summer against Carlow on Saturday evening [throw-in 7pm, Wexford Park]. Paul Morris starts instead of Aidan Nolan after their recent draw with Galway.
Carlow have made two changes to their team for their final round-robin match of the Leinster SHC against the Slaneysiders. Colm Bonnar has called on Eoin Nolan and Ted Joyce to start with Alan Corcoran and Seamus Murphy making way.
Meanwhile, Armagh have made one enforced switch for their Ulster semi-final replay against Cavan on Sunday [throw-in 4pm, Clones]
Aaron McKay comes in for the suspended Brendan Donaghy.
Kildare
1. Mark Donnellan
2. Mark Dempsey
3. Mick O’Grady
4. David Hyland
5. Peter Kelly
6. Eoin Doyle
7. Keith Cribbin
8. Kevin Feely
9. Tommy Moolick
10. David Slattery
11. Paddy Brophy
12. Fergal Conway
13. Adam Tyrrell
14. Ben McCormack
15. Neil Flynn
Wexford
1. Mark Fanning
2. Damien Reck
3. Liam Ryan
4. Simon Donohoe
5. Paudie Foley
6. Matthew O’Hanlon
7. Shaun Murphy
8. Kevin Foley
9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe
10. Rory O’Connor
11. Paul Morris
12. Liam Óg McGovern
13. Cathal Dunbar
14. Lee Chin
15. Conor McDonald
Carlow
1. Brian Treacy
2. Kevin McDonald
3. Paul Doyle
4. Michael Doyle
5. Eoin Nolan
6. David English
7. Richard Coady
8. Jack Kavanagh
9. Seán Whelan
10. John M Nolan
11. Martin Kavanagh
12. Edward Byrne
13. James Doyle
26. Ted Joyce
15. Chris Nolan
Armagh
1. Blaine Hughes
2. Mark Shields
3. Aaron McKay
4. James Morgan
5. Paul Hughes
6. Ryan Kennedy
7. Aidan Forker
8. Jarly Óg Burns
9. Niall Grimley
10. Aidan Nugent
11. Rory Grugan
12. Jemar Hall
13. Rian O’Neill
14. Jamie Clarke
15. Stefan Cambell
