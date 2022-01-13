Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 13 January 2022
Kildare into O'Byrne Cup semi-final after 18-point win over Carlow

The Lilywhites were convincing winners at Netwatch Cullen Park tonight.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 9:26 PM
Kevin Flynn scored two goals for Kildare.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

KILDARE BOOKED THEIR O’Byrne Cup semi-final spot with an 18-point win over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park tonight.

Kevin Flynn and Davy O’Neill hit two goals each as the Lilywhites ran out 4-19 to 1-10 winners.

The visitors led from start to finish, and were 1-12 to 1-3 up at half time.

Conor Crowley raised Carlow’s green flag in the first period, while Paddy Woodgate (0-6, 3 frees, ’45) and Daniel Flynn (0-5, 1 free) top-scored for Kildare.

Glenn Ryan’s side progress to next Wednesday’s semi-final as Group C winners, having beaten Westmeath 0-19 to 0-8 on Saturday.

Tonight’s teams

Kildare

Carlow

The42 Team

