Kildare into O'Byrne Cup semi-final after 18-point win over Carlow

KILDARE BOOKED THEIR O’Byrne Cup semi-final spot with an 18-point win over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park tonight.

Kevin Flynn and Davy O’Neill hit two goals each as the Lilywhites ran out 4-19 to 1-10 winners.

The visitors led from start to finish, and were 1-12 to 1-3 up at half time.

Conor Crowley raised Carlow’s green flag in the first period, while Paddy Woodgate (0-6, 3 frees, ’45) and Daniel Flynn (0-5, 1 free) top-scored for Kildare.

Glenn Ryan’s side progress to next Wednesday’s semi-final as Group C winners, having beaten Westmeath 0-19 to 0-8 on Saturday.

Tonight’s teams

Kildare

Kildare team to face Carlow in round two of the O Byrne Cup.



Changes:

Shea Ryan replaces 21 Tony Archbold.

No. 18 Jack Sargent replaces No 4 Ryan Houlihan. pic.twitter.com/M5JS04r5Uz — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) January 13, 2022

Carlow