Kildare and Cork become latest counties to push GAA club senior finals back to 2021

Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers were due to meet in a repeat of their 2015 showdown in Cork.

KILDARE AND CORK have become the latest counties to announce they will not attempt to play their flagship GAA senior finals this year with the games postponed until 2021.

The GAA suspended all club games with immediate effect earlier this month following a number of incidents in relation to post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at recent games.

The inter-county season has since become the main focus in the efforts to run off games which left several counties in limbo as they had yet to play senior football and hurling finals, along with deciders in other grades.

The move this week to Level 5 restrictions in the country has likely ended any hopes that counties may have held of getting games run off before the end of the year.

Kildare, who still have a senior hurling final between Confey and Naas outstanding, this morning announced all competitions in the county will be deferred and completed in 2021.

Their statement outlines how that the new restrictions will mean no fixtures can take place until at least 1 December and ‘therefore, it would be practical to resume or complete the competitions before Christmas’.

They envisage those outstanding fixtures will recommence at the earliest on the week beginning 1 February 2021.

Cork yesterday announced that their senior and intermediate final fixtures would not be held until the weekend of 5-7 March at the earliest. The main game still to be played in the county is the Premier Senior football final involving champions Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven. Cork still have another five finals to play across various senior and intermedaite grades.

Earlier this week Laois, who are at the final stage in senior hurling and semi-final stage in senior football, announced all further club games would not be held until the start of 2021.

Carlow, who also have last four fixtures to play in their senior football championship, made a similar decision a fortnight ago.

Donegal football, Offaly hurling, Meath hurling, Waterford football and Longford football are some of the other county championships where the senior finals are yet to be played while the Leinster and Connacht ladies football, along with Munster camogie, are senior championships that have reached the final stage as well.