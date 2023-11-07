'If it wasn't for my wife, I wouldn't be playing': Leinster semi-final awaits at the age of 41

KILDARE’S HAWKFIELD TRAINING centre was the place to be last weekend if you’re into fortysomething footballers still doing their thing at a ridiculously high level.

Two former Kildare captains, Johnny Doyle and Eamonn Callaghan, with almost 86 years of life between them, played significant roles in advancing their respective clubs’ provincial campaigns.

Doyle’s county intermediate final heroics with Allenwood were well documented a couple of weeks back and the 45-year-old midfielder struck four points in Saturday’s Leinster IFC quarter-final defeat of St Malachy’s. That game went to extra-time and, typically, Doyle lasted the duration.

A day later, Callaghan, who will turn 41 this Sunday, pitched up at the same venue just outside Newbridge and scored two points for Naas in their provincial senior quarter-final win over Summerhill.

He too is a father of three and, just like Kildare selector Doyle, is also part of an inter-county backroom team having performed the role of performance coach with Niall Carew’s Carlow this year.

That is a role he expects to broaden out into on-field coaching for 2024 yet even with all of that going on, he sees no urgent need to hang up his boots.

Advertisement

Callaghan is mightily grateful to still be in a position to play though and attributes that as much to good genes and injury avoidance as he does to Katie, his supportive wife.

“I have three kids and one of them is an eight-week old at home so it’s tough going in fairness,” said Callaghan. “If it wasn’t for my wife, I wouldn’t be playing. She allows me to go training and to go to matches. I was gone all day Sunday. I had to get my sleep Saturday night and she took the kids and did the morning routine then so it is a huge burden on her to be fair. But she has never asked me or told me to stop playing, she is very understanding that way and you need that support as well.”

It’s no great surprise that Callaghan and Doyle are close pals.

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Johnny Doyle. Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“I worked with him and I played with him for years though I don’t think my wife would be too happy if I was still playing at 45,” smiled Callaghan.

“Then again I don’t think anyone else can last that long. Yeah, he is a huge inspiration. When I came into Kildare first I was looking up to those lads. Ronan Sweeney, Glenn Ryan, Anthony Rainbow, Johnny Doyle, those were the lads I looked up to and they all played well into their 30s and I always admired that from them and had it in my head that I’d love to do that myself.

“I’m lucky with the circumstances I have and injury-wise and stuff I’m able to do it.”

Callaghan has a history of shoulder problems and suffered a dislocation early in the year but he got patched up and hasn’t been troubled since. He started a number of championship games though was restricted to a bench role for Sunday’s clash with the Meath champions.

Regaining his starting spot for Sunday week’s Leinster semi-final against St Loman’s of Mullingar, in Mullingar, is the immediate target.

“Look, I feel I’d be fit enough to start if that happens,” he said. “But we have a good squad there and we don’t have any real knocks or injuries which is some going at this time of the year after coming through a full championship and starting into winter football this last month or so. We are all ready to play and I’m the same as anyone else looking to play as much as I can.”

What’s certain is Callaghan will shortly return to his backroom team role with Carlow. He was announced as Niall Carew’s new performance coach when he got involved 12 months ago but will do more on-field coaching in his second season.

“I wasn’t doing any coaching really last year but hopefully I’ll help out with a bit more of the coaching this year,” said Callaghan.

“Ronan Joyce is the head coach, he’s from Naas as well so I know him and have a good relationship with all the selectors down there so I’ll be helping out that way as well.”