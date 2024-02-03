Kildare fall short against Fermanagh, Armagh defeat Meath by 12 points

GAA football league results

Division 2

Fermanagh 2-10 Kildare 0-12

Armagh 2-16 Meath 0-10

Division 3

Down 3-16 Limerick 0-9

Division 4

Carlow 1-17 Waterford 0-9

Wexford 0-12 Laois 1-19

KILDARE AND MEATH both suffered further setbacks in Division 2 of the GAA football league this evening, as they lost out against Ulster opposition.

After last Saturday’s defeat at the hands of Cavan, Kildare fell short on the road as Fermanagh ran out 2-10 to 0-12 victors in Enniskillen.

Fermanagh coughed up a winning advantage last week against Meath but they didn’t repeat that error here. Declan McCusker’s speculative effort slipped from the grasp of Kildare goalkeeper Mark Donnellan and into the net in the 27th minute, as they went in front 1-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Sean Cassidy bagged Fermanagh’s second goal late on and goalkeeper Ross Bogue brilliantly saved a late penalty from Kildare’s Kevin Feely. Ultan Kelm and Garvan Jones struck two points apiece for Fermanagh, while Jimmy Hyland fired four points for Kildare.

Meath’s defeat was a heavier one, Colm O’Rourke’s team well beaten by Armagh at the Athletic Grounds as it finished 2-16 to 0-10 in favour of the the home outfit. Kieran McGeeney’s side narrowly prevailed against Louth last Sunday, but tonight’s game was a more comfortable victory.

They were ahead 1-8 to 0-5 at the break with Cian McConville netting and then Ciaran Mackin raised a green flag early in the second half. Conor Turbitt hit 0-5 for the Orchard county and Rory Grugan contributed three. Eoghan Frayne was Meath’s top scorer with 0-4.

Down were completely on top in their Division 3 tie at home to Limerick, cruising to their 3-16 to 0-9 success. Odhran Murdock (2) and Daniel McGuinness all netted in the first half for the winners at Páirc Esler.



In Division 4, the Leinster pair of Carlow and Laois claimed their second victories of the campaign. Niall Carew’s Carlow side won on the road against Waterford, 1-17 to 0-9, with Jamie Clarke scoring the only goal of the game in Dungarvan, while Laois triumphed away from home as well, defeating Wexford by 1-19 to 0-12, with Shaun Fitzpatrick scoring their goal.