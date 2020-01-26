This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 26 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jack O'Connor enjoys winning start in Kildare while Tyrone power to top spot in Division 1

Daniel Flynn grabbed 1-2 on his competitive return for the Lilywhites.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 5:42 PM
1 hour ago 3,407 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4980681
Kildare manager Jack O'Connor.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Kildare manager Jack O'Connor.
Kildare manager Jack O'Connor.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

TYRONE HAD FIVE points to spare over Meath to seal top spot in the Division 1 table after the opening round.

The Royals were competing in the top flight for the first time in 14 years but Darren McCurry’s tally of 1-6 saw the hosts to victory at Healy Park. 

Mickey Harte’s side once again went with Frank Burns in the number 14 jersey in place of Cathal McShane who is currently on trial with AFL side Adelaide Crows.

Bryan McMahon hit the net for Meath five minutes after McCurry’s 10th minute goal.

Mark Bradley, who returned after opting out in 2019, kicked a brace off the bench as Tyrone powered to a 1-14 to 1-9 win.

Meanwhile, in Division 2 Jack O’Connor got off to a winning start as goals from David Hyland and Daniel Flynn helped them past Fermanagh. 

Flynn, another high-profile absentee last season, bagged 1-2, including an advanced mark. Neil Flynn top-scored for the Lilywhites with 0-7, including six frees.

Conall Jones’s eight-point haul couldn’t prevent the Ernesiders from falling to a 2-12 to 0-14 defeat.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie