Jack O'Connor enjoys winning start in Kildare while Tyrone power to top spot in Division 1

TYRONE HAD FIVE points to spare over Meath to seal top spot in the Division 1 table after the opening round.

The Royals were competing in the top flight for the first time in 14 years but Darren McCurry’s tally of 1-6 saw the hosts to victory at Healy Park.

Mickey Harte’s side once again went with Frank Burns in the number 14 jersey in place of Cathal McShane who is currently on trial with AFL side Adelaide Crows.

Bryan McMahon hit the net for Meath five minutes after McCurry’s 10th minute goal.

Mark Bradley, who returned after opting out in 2019, kicked a brace off the bench as Tyrone powered to a 1-14 to 1-9 win.

Meanwhile, in Division 2 Jack O’Connor got off to a winning start as goals from David Hyland and Daniel Flynn helped them past Fermanagh.

Flynn, another high-profile absentee last season, bagged 1-2, including an advanced mark. Neil Flynn top-scored for the Lilywhites with 0-7, including six frees.

Conall Jones’s eight-point haul couldn’t prevent the Ernesiders from falling to a 2-12 to 0-14 defeat.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!