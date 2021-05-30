BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Sunday 30 May 2021
Advertisement

Kildare claim 13-point win to set up promotion tie with Meath in race for Division 1

Down defeated Westmeath 0-13 to 1-9 in their Division 2 North game.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 May 2021, 4:42 PM
32 minutes ago 1,154 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5452742
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Kildare 2-18 Laois 1-8

Down 0-13 Westmeath 1-9

KILDARE GAVE THEIR football fortunes a boost with a resounding win over Laois today by 13 points in Portlaoise.

That paved the way for them to finish top of Division 2 South, ahead of Clare and Cork on scoring difference, to ensure they will play Meath in a fortnight for the right to contest Division 1 next year.

Kildare were ahead 1-7 to 0-4 at the interval, thanks to a goal from Luke Flynn before the break. Then a second goal arrived for the Lilywhites early in the second half courtesy of Kevin Flynn and they powered on from there.

Elsewhere in Division 2 North, Down saw off Westmeath by a point and will now take on Laois in the relegation play-offs.

Wesmeath must meet Cork while they also saw the experienced Kieran Martin suffered an injury.

More to follow…

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie