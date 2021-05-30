Kildare claim 13-point win to set up promotion tie with Meath in race for Division 1

Kildare 2-18 Laois 1-8

Down 0-13 Westmeath 1-9

KILDARE GAVE THEIR football fortunes a boost with a resounding win over Laois today by 13 points in Portlaoise.

That paved the way for them to finish top of Division 2 South, ahead of Clare and Cork on scoring difference, to ensure they will play Meath in a fortnight for the right to contest Division 1 next year.

Kildare were ahead 1-7 to 0-4 at the interval, thanks to a goal from Luke Flynn before the break. Then a second goal arrived for the Lilywhites early in the second half courtesy of Kevin Flynn and they powered on from there.

Elsewhere in Division 2 North, Down saw off Westmeath by a point and will now take on Laois in the relegation play-offs.

Wesmeath must meet Cork while they also saw the experienced Kieran Martin suffered an injury.

More to follow…

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!