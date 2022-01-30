Late Kildare rally secures draw against Kerry as Hyland hits injury-time leveller

Kerry 1-10

Kildare 0-13

ENTHUSIASM FOR JANUARY football was on evidence today in Newbridge with a bumper crowd that sparked a 15-minute delay to the throw-in.

The home fans were rewarded for their eagerness to witness live action as their Kildare team performed with commendable second-half spirit, firing the last four points of the game to drag Kerry into a draw.

Killian Spillane scores Kerry's first-half goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Jimmy Hyland knocked over the injury-time free that restored parity for Glenn Ryan’s men on an overcast afternoon with their defence resolute in the final passages of play as Kerry chased a winner in this Division 1 encounter.

Kerry’s first score of the day was a telling one. It was a messy concession for Kildare, Killian Spillane scrambling home for a goal that was rooted in his opportunism and owed much to the danger Gavin White posed when galloping in from the left wing.

White’s hard running punched holes in the Kildare rearguard in the first half but he was forced off in the 28th minute through injury after being fouled. Kerry missed him as they only struck a single point between the 20th minute and half-time, yet were still in front 1-7 to 0-6 by the midway mark. Sean O’Shea’s frees were reliable and David Clifford knocked over a couple of stylish points.

Kildare shot the opening two points of the game but were outscored 0-5 to 0-1 between the 10th and 20th minutes. They steadied themselves thereafter with Jimmy Hyland posting four first-half points and Daniel Flynn a strong focal point up front.

Scorers for Kerry: Sean O’Shea 0-3 (0-1f), Killian Spillane 1-0, David Clifford, Paudie Clifford 0-2 each, Tom O’Sullivan, Tony Brosnan, Paul Geaney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: Jimmy Hyland 0-6 (0-3f), Paddy Woodgate 0-3 (0-1f), Paul Cribbin, Kevin Flynn 0-2 each.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Dan O Donoghue (Spa, Killarney), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Dara Moynihan (Spa, Killarney)

13. Killian Spillane (Templenoe), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

18. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) for White (inj) (28)

20. Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys) for Burns (half-time)

17. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) for Killian Spillane (48)

22. Greg Horan (Austin Stacks) for Moynihan (52)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

3. Shea Ryan (Sarsfields), 2. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge – captain), 4. Ryan Houlihan (Moorefield)

7. Tony Archbold (Celbridge), 6. James Murray (Moorefield), 5. Jack Sargent (Eadestown)

8. Kevin O’Callaghan (Celbridge), 9. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

10. Padraic Tuohy (Eadestown), 11. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge), 12. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

13. Paddy Woodgate (Raheens), 14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge), 15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

Subs

21. Kevin Feely (Athy) for O’Callaghan (half-time)

25. Neil Flynn (Maynooth) for McCormack (half-time)

18. Paddy McDermott (Naas) for Tuohy (52)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)

