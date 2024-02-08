Kildare ladies football executive announce decision to resign 'en masse'

THE KILDARE LADIES football executive resigned ‘en masse’ last night with the county board accepting their decision ‘with regret’.

Local radio station KFM had reported yesterday that an emergency meeting was called between the board and members of the county’s senior football management, as it was understood that tension was building between the two parties.

A statement released last night revealed that the executive had opted to depart their roles.

“The Kildare LGFA executive have offered their resignations en masse to the county board. The county board have accepted the resignations with regret and note their appreciation for the hard work carried out by all members.

“The county board will immediately seek nominations from clubs for a new executive committee.”

Kildare claimed All-Ireland honours last August at intermediate level, defeating Clare 2-11 to 2-10 in Croke Park. They had previously won Division 3 league honours and triumphed in the Leinster intermediate final.

Their 2024 campaign has also started in a positive fashion with victories over Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan in Division 2.