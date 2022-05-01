Membership : Access or Sign Up
Two second-half goals help Kildare progress to Leinster semi-final with 16-point win

Glenn Ryan won his first senior championship game in charge of his county this weekend against Louth.

By Ger McNally Sunday 1 May 2022, 8:18 PM
Glenn Ryan with Louth manager Mickey Harte.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Kildare 2-22

Louth 0-12

Ger McNally reports at Tullamore 

KILDARE RAN OUT comfortable winners in Tullamore as Glenn Ryan won his first senior championship game in charge of his county.

Second half goals from a Kevin Feely penalty and a late effort from Darragh Kirwan sealed the but Kildare had made a flying start to the game, scoring the first seven points inside the opening 16 minutes.

Even though Conor Early hit back for Louth with their first score, by the time Paul Cribbin made it 0-10 to 0-1 in the 22nd minute, all six forwards were already on the scoresheet from open play.

Louth improved after that though and Sam Mulroy and Conor Grimes clipped over points shortly after. They had the ball in the net in the 28th minute but Liam Jackson’s effort was ruled out after he was adjudged to have been inside the square.

Kildare led 0-13 to 0-5 at half time but Louth made real headway into that lead in the minutes after the break and they scored the first three points after the restart to cut Kildare’s lead to five points.

However, Ryan’s men re-established their dominance in the game when they were awarded a penalty in the 47th minute when Niall Sharkey fouled Daniel Flynn just as he was preparing to shoot at goal. Kevin Feely stepped up to take the kick and found the bottom corner even though goalkeeper James Califf had dived the right way.

After that, Kildare were in charge and they got a good contribution off the substitute’s bench too with Kirwan’s late goal part of 1-5 contribution from himself and Paddy Woodgate.

It was a confident display from Ryan’s team and they appear to be well poised heading into the Leinster semi-finals.

Scorers for Kildare: D Kirwan 1-3 (1f), J Hyland 0-5 (1f), B McCormack 0-4, K Feely 1-0 (pen), D Flynn (1m), P Cribbin 0-3 each, P Woodgate 0-2 (1f), B McLoughlin, A Beirne 0-1 each.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy 0-5 (1m, 1f), C Grimes 0-3 (2m), C Early, C Byrne, T Durnin, J Murphy 0-1 each.

Kildare: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; T Archibold, J Murray, K Flynn; K Feely, K O’Callaghan; A Beirne, B McCormack, P Cribbin; B McLoughlin, D Flynn, J Hyland. Subs: D Kirwan for McLoughlin (49), P McDermott for Beirne (52), D Hyland for Murray (62), P Woodgate for Hyland (66), M Joyce for Houlihan (inj 66).

Louth: J Califf; D Corcoran, B Duffy, D McKenny; J Clutterbuck, N Sharkey, E Callaghan; T Durnin, C Early; L Jackson, S Mulroy, C McKeever; C Downey, C Grimes, C Byrne. Subs: L Grey for Clutterbuck (28), T Jackson for Byrne (ht), D Campbell for Early (56), C Keenan for Callaghan (58), J Murphy for Durnin (temp 67), G Browne for Duffy (72).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).

Ger McNally

