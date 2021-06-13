3 red cards as Kildare defeat Meath to seal return to top flight for first time since 2018

Kildare 1-14

Meath 0-14

KILDARE ARE BACK in Division 1 for the first time since 2018 after a three-point win over Meath in Newbridge.

Leading by six at half-time, the Lilywhites avoided a similar collapse to the 2020 Leinster semi-final when Meath scored five second-half goals to pull off a 13-point turnaround.

In year two of his reign, Jack O’Connor has guided Kildare back to the top flight. They’ll head into their Leinster quarter-final against the winners of Offaly and Louth full of confidence after such a good attacking display.

Meath did finish the game well when trailing by three and reduced to 13 men in the 80th minute, Cillian O’Sullivan and Darragh Campion forced excellent saves from Kildare goalkeeper Mark Donnellan

Both teams will be counting the cost of this game as the championship looms after shipping three red cards and a host of injuries between them.

Goal scorer Jimmy Hyland, Paul Cribbin and Kevin Feely were all forced off for Kildare, with Cribbin’s ankle problem looking the most worrisome. Luke Flynn received a straight red card

Meath were also left with some walking wounded as key defender Donal Keogan exited the fray with a shoulder problem early in the second-half, and Brian Menton replaced on 31 minutes.

They also shipped red cards to Conor McGill and Brian Conlon after an all-in brawl broke out under the stand in second half stoppage-time, giving McEntee a suspension headache ahead of their Leinster quarter-final on 4 July against Carlow or Longford.

The presence of Dublin in Leinster and absence of the backdoor meant this game was arguably more important than the championship for both counties.

Meath’s attack didn’t click like Kildare’s and they found it difficult to break down the Lilywhites at times, but their fitness levels showed in the closing stages as they made a game of it.

Kildare used Feely as a roving full-forward and he looked dangerous at stages during the first-half. In the fourth minute he fetched Luke Flynn’s high delivery over Donal Keogan and popped over the mark.

Hyland fired in Kildare’s opening goal a minute later after a lovely outside the boot pass from Fergal Conway, who kicked some good ball inside during the game.

It was ten minutes before the Royals opened their account through Fionn Reilly. They knitted together some good hand passing moves that saw Cathal Hickey and Bryan McMahon add scores.

Hickey was a menace from wing-back, a speedster in the mould of Keith Higgins.

Meath were back within two but Kildare put on the after burners before the break. They hit four points in succession and Feely flashed a goal chance narrowly wide.

Kildare’s 1-7 to 0-4 interval lead was well deserved and left Meath in need of a major turnaround. When these sides met in last November’s Leinster semi-final, Kildare also led by six at the interval before conceding five goals in the second-half.

Moments after he clipped over his first from play, Feely was withdrawn after sustaining a heavy hit. The injuries continued to mount as Meath star Donal Keogan left the park with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Meath wing-back Fionn Reilly forced a good save from Mark Donnellan and at the far end Kildare were motoring nicely. Neil Flynn popped over his third and Darragh Kirwan nailed his second to stretch the lead to eight.

Andy McEntee’s men were handed a lifeline after Luke Flynn was red carded for a stamp, although Kildare’s other midfielder Aaron Masterson made two spectacular catches from kick-outs in the final quarter

Brothers Joey and Eamon Wallace arrived off the bench to clip scores as Meath moved behind by 1-14 to 0-10 with 10 minutes to go.

The visitors started moving the ball at pace and running good lines of attack. Another from Joey Wallace and a free from Jordan Morris gave the Royals the momentum with five minutes of added time announced.

After Meath were reduced to 13 men, Mickey Newman and Morris pointed frees and Donnellan performed heroics at the death to seal the promotion.

Scorers for Kildare: Brian McLoughlin 0-4 (0-3f), Neil Flynn and Darragh Kirwan 0-3 each, 1-0 Jimmy Hyland, Kevin Feely 0-2 (0-1m), Alex Beirne and Shea Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Meath: Jordan Morris 0-4 (0-3f), Joey Wallace and Cathal Hickey 0-2 each, Brian McMahon, Fionn Reilly, Ethan Devine, Cillian O’Sullivan, Eamonn Wallace and Mickey Newman (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Aghamore), 3, Mick O’Grady (Celbridge), 4. Eoin Doyle (Naas)

5. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge), 6. David Hyland (Athy), 7. Ryan Houlihan (Aghamore)

8. Luke Flynn (Johnstownbridge), 22. Aaron Masterson (Aghamore)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge), 11. Neil Flynn (Maynooth), 12. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague), 9. Kevin Feely (Athy), 15. Darragh Kirwan (Naas)

Subs

21. Brian McLoughlin (Claonadh) for Hyland (inj, 8)

20. Alex Beirne (Naas) for Cribbin (inj, 16)

26. Shane O’Sullivan (Claonadh) for Feely (inj, 41)

17. Shea Ryan (Sarsfields) for Conway (55)

24. Conor Hartley (Sarsfields) for Neil Flynn (55)

18. Daragh Malone (Fiodh Aluine) for Kirwan (71)

Meath

1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 3. Conor McGill (Ratoath), 5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)

4. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown), 6. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 7. Fionn Reilly (St Colmcilles)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne), 9, Padraic Harnan (Moynalvey)

Ethan Devine (Na Fianna), 11. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath), 12. Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin)

13. Jordan Morris (An Obair), 14. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones), 15. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

Subs

24. Brian Conlon (Simonstown Gaels) for Menton (inj, 31)

19. Joey Wallace (Ratoath) for O’Reilly (ht)

21. Eamon Wallace (Ratoath) for Costello (38)

23. Jason Scully (Oldcastle) for Keogan (inj, 44)

17. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill) for Lavin (54)

22. Darragh Campion (Scrin) for Harnan (54)

20. Mickey Newman (Kilmainham) for McMahon (54)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)