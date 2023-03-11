Kildare and Offaly retain 100% records in Division 2A

KILDARE AND OFFALY retained their 100% records in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League earlier today.

Kildare kept their perfect record by beating Kerry 2-20 to 0-21, a five-point win which owed much to goals from Brian Byrne and Gerry Keegan.

Offaly, meanwhile, were seven-point winners over Carlow, prevailing on a scoreline of 1-19 to 1-12.

Something will soon give between these sides of perfect records, however, as both sides meet next Sunday in Tullamore. The winner will advance to the final of Division 2A, with the other heading for a semi-final.

Advertisement

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.