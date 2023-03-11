Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Joey Keenaghan of Offaly.
# note perfect
Kildare and Offaly retain 100% records in Division 2A
Kerry and Carlow were beaten by sides on a collision course next week.
51 minutes ago

KILDARE AND OFFALY retained their 100% records in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League earlier today. 

Kildare kept their perfect record by beating Kerry 2-20 to 0-21, a five-point win which owed much to goals from Brian Byrne and Gerry Keegan. 

Offaly, meanwhile, were seven-point winners over Carlow, prevailing on a scoreline of 1-19 to 1-12. 

Something will soon give between these sides of perfect records, however, as both sides meet next Sunday in Tullamore. The winner will advance to the final of Division 2A, with the other heading for a semi-final. 

