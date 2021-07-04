13-man Kildare withstand Offaly test to triumph and will face Westmeath in semi-final

Kildare 1-15

Offaly 0-13

KILDARE FINISHED WITH 13 men but got the result they desired against Offaly to book a Leinster senior football semi-final place this afternoon.

Jack O’Connor’s side will take on Westmeath at that stage after the draw was made in Leinster this evening after the completion of the quarter-final ties.

Neil Flynn’s goal was the critical score in pushing them clear despite Cian Farrell impressing for the Faithful county, who entered the game off the back of last week’s victory over Louth and having secured promotion last month to Division 2 of the league.

The draw will see @MeathGAA face @DubGAAOfficial and @KildareGAA versus @westmeath_gaa on Sunday the 18th.#LeinsterGAA | #TheseAreOurColours pic.twitter.com/F1clPUyCqF — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) July 4, 2021

Kildare lost Ryan Houlihan to a second yellow card and Jimmy Hyland to a black card in the final quarter. Those setbacks came after Kildare had been in front 1-13 to 0-8 by the 57th minute.

They were outscored by Offaly 0-5 to 0-2 in the closing quarter but didn’t concede the goal that would have rocked their challenge as Offaly chased them down.

Neil Flynn hit the only goal of the game. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Offaly were ahead 0-6 to 0-5 at the break yet could have enjoyed a more substantial advantage and Kildare took over in the third quarter to dominate on the scoreboard with Flynn netting with 13 minutes left in normal time.

The Maynooth man finished with 1-7 to his name while Jimmy Hyland and Fergal Conway struck 0-2 apiece.

Cian Farrell was top scorer for Offaly with 0-8, four of those from frees, while veteran Niall McNamee scored a brace.

Kildare's Eoin Doyle and Niall Darby of Offaly. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Scorers for Kildare: Neil Flynn 1-7 (0-4f, 0-2 ’45), Jimmy Hyland, Fergal Conway 0-2 each, Mick O’Grady, Kevin Feely, Aaron Masterson, Darragh Kirwan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: Cian Farrell 0-8 (0-4f), Niall McNamee 0-2 (0-2f), Paddy Dunican (0-1 ’45), Bernard Allen, Anton Sullivan 0-1 each.

