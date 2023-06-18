Kildare defeat Roscommon at the death to finish second in group

Kildare 1-16

Roscommon 1-15

KEVIN FEELY WAS Kildare’s last-gasp hero, his 75th-minute mark securing a huge All-Ireland SFC win for the Lilywhites against Roscommon in Tullamore.

Feely capped a hugely-entertaining contest with what was effectively its last kick — and a tricky one at that. The Athy man put in a towering performance as he continues his remarkable 2023, having made his return from an Achilles rupture in just five months.

“It’s the kind of thing you practice and visualise every single time you’re out kicking,” he told RTÉ afterwards. “That was one of the rare times it came off. Absolutely delighted with it.”

Kildare now finish second in Group 3, securing home advantage in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals. But with work ongoing at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, they don’t have a hime venue at present.

Dublin, meanwhile, top the group and seal progression to the quarter-finals after their 3-23 to 0-8 victory over Sligo, while Roscommon head on the road next week.

Kildare trailed 1-4 to 1-6 at the break this afternoon, having been reduced to 13 men for a period after Alex Beirne and Ryan Hoolihan were both shown black cards.

Beirne had powered Glenn Ryan’s side into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead after 12 minutes, half-volleying home after a superb team move, but Roscommon soon capitalised on the numerical advantage and worked their way back into the game.

The excellent Enda Smith levelled matters at 1-4 a-piece in the 28th minute. Named Man of the Match after finishing with 1-3, Smith’s goal came after the Rossies pounced on a mistake by Eoin Doyle.

The second half similarly see-sawed, with Kildare roaring back into contention. They levelled matters — 1-10 to 1-10 — around the 50-minute mark, before taking the lead through Ben McCormack.

It was tit-from-tat from there, McCormack again getting Kildare’s nose in front in the last minute of normal time. Smith pulled one back to level matters at 1-15 a-piece in the 73rd minute, before Feely’s grandstand finish.

Davy Burke’s assessment? “Outfought, out-tackled. Kildare wanted it more, simple as that.”

Scorers for Kildare: Alex Beirne 1-2, Kevin Feely 0-4 (3f), Neil Flynn 0-4 (3m, 1f), Ben McCormack 0-3, Kevin O’Callaghan, Darragh Kirwan (1m) and Daniel Flynn (1m) all 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Enda Smith 1-3, Ciarain Murtagh 0-4 (3f), Cian McKeon 0-3 (1m), Niall Daly, Dylan Ruane, Ben O’Carroll, Donie Smith (1f) and Diarmuid Murtagh (1f) all 0-1.

Kildare

Mark Donnellan

Ryan Houlihan, Shea Ryan, Eoin Doyle

David Hyland, Kevin Flynn, Jack Sargent

Kevin O’Callaghan, Kevin Feely

Paddy McDermott, Ben McCormack, Alex Beirne

Neil Flynn, Darragh Kirwan, Daniel Flynn.

Subs

Darragh Malone for Ryan Houlihan (44)

Tony Archbold for Alex Beirne (58)

Harry O’Neill for Eoin Doyle (64)

Paul Cribbin for Paddy McDermott (70)

Roscommon

Conor Carroll

Colin Walsh, Brian Stack, David Murray

Niall Daly, Eoin McCormack, Conor Daly

Dylan Ruane, Eddie Nolan

Ciaráin Murtagh, Enda Smith, Donie Smith

Cian McKeon, Ben O’Carroll. Diarmuid Murtagh.

Subs

Ciaran Lennon for Conor Daly (21)

Conor Hussey for Colin Walsh (41)

Richard Hughes for Eddie Nolan (70)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).