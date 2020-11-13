One change to Jack O'Connor's Kildare side for Sunday's Leinster semi-final

KILDARE BOSS JACK O’Connor has revealed his starting line-up for their Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final against Meath.

The teams are due to clash for a place in the provincial decider at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon (1pm, RTÉ News Now).

O’Connor’s selection shows one change from last weekend’s quarter-final victory over Offaly.

Matty Byrne of Sarsfields comes in on the right side of the half-forward line, with Celbridge’s Fergal Conway dropping out.

Sunday’s game is the first part of a double-header, with Dublin taking on Laois in the second semi-final (also live on RTÉ News Now) at 3.30pm.

Kildare (v Meath)

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

3. Shea Ryan (Sarsfields)

4. Darragh Malone (Allenwood)

5. David Hyland (Athy)

6. Con Kavanagh (Sarsfields)

7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield)

10. Matty Byrne (Sarsfields)

11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

12. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

13. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)

14. Darragh Kirwan (Naas)

15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)