7 mins ago

It’s all on the line this evening in Newbridge as the Lilywhites and Kildare meet in a mouth-watering Round 3 Qualifier.

With questions asked about the future prospects of the losing manager in this tie, these are the teams Mickey Harte and Cian O’Neill have picked:

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

3. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

4. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

5. Cian O’Donoghue (Clane)

6. Eoin Doyle (Naas – captain)

7. David Hyland (Athy)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

10. David Slattery (Confey)

11. Chris Healy (Two Mile House)

12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)

14. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

15. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Rory Brennan (Trillick)

5. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)

6. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

7. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)

9. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick – captain)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)

14. Cathal McShane (Owen Roes)

15. Conor Meyler (Omagh)