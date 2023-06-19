Kildare choose Tullamore as home ground for Monaghan clash

KILDARE HAVE CONFIRMED that they have chosen Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, as their home venue for their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship preliminary quarter-final this weekend.

The exact date and time for the knockout clash is yet to be confirmed.

Kildare will return to Tullamore, however, where they beat Roscommon by a single point on Sunday to finish second behind Dublin and secure home advantage for their pre quarter-final.

Monaghan, meanwhile, were pipped to third in their group by Donegal after falling to their fellow Ulster side by two points on Saturday.