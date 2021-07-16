Kildare and Westmeath stick ahead of Croke Park semi-final date

Kildare and Westmeath meet on Sunday for a place in the Leinster SFC final.

KILDARE AND WESTMEATH have both named unchanged sides for Sunday’s Leinster senior football championship semi-final in Croke Park.

Kildare boss Jack O’Connor has stuck with the same XV that beat Offaly earlier this month with Neil Flynn — who scored 1-7 of their 1-15 that day — again leading the line from wing-forward.

Jack Cooney has also shown faith in the same Westmeath XV which ran out 16-point winners over Laois in the quarter-finals.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 2pm.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

3. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

4. Eoin Doyle (Naas)

5. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

6. David Hyland (Athy)

7. Ryan Houlihan (Moorefield)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield)

10. Conor Hartley (Sarsfields)

11. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

12. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)

13. Darragh Kirwan (Naas)

14. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

Westmeath

1. Jason Daly (St Loman’s)

2. Jamie Gonoud (Tyrrellspass)

3. Kevin McGuire (capt, Caulry)

4. Boidu Sayeh (Rosemount)

5. James Dolan (Garrycastle)

6. Ronan Wallace (Multyfarnham)

7. Sam McCartan (St Loman’s)

8. Ray Connellan (Athlone)

9. Sam Duncan (Milltownpass)

10. Denis Corroon (Mullingar Shamrocks)

11. Ger Egan (Tyrrellspass)

12. David Lynch (St Malachy’s)

13. Lorcan Dolan (Castledaly)

14. John Heslin (St Loman’s)

15. Ronan O’Toole (St Loman’s)

