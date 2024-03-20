Wilkins says Kilgallen heading to Munster as prospects of game-time are better

CONNACHT COACH PETE Wilkins says that prolific try scorer Diarmuid Kilgallen is moving to Munster because he believes he will get more game-time there.

The 23-year old from Kildare has scored 12 tries in 22 appearances — Mack Hansen has struck for 11 in 32 games — since coming through the Connacht academy and his sharp eye for the line had made him a hit with fans.

But with Argentine international Santiago Cordero poised to come into the reckoning when he recovers from the knee injury which has sidelined him since he arrived in Galway last summer and Hansen also soon to be back in action, it leaves little space for Kilgallen and a host of other wingers and back three players.

And with Andrew Conway having to retire through injury earlier in this campaign and Simon Zebo possibly finishing with Munster when his contract expires in the summer, Kilgallen has told Wilkins he fancies his chances of more game-time there.

“DK is a really popular member of the squad,” said Wilkins. “I have a lot of time for him. He’s been really effective as a finisher for us. He has that point of difference.

He had the opportunity to go to Munster, the opportunity to stay here as well, and he’s chosen to go. We are disappointed he is going but also understand his reasons.

“Our back three is hugely competitive. Obviously, we have had injuries there, but when you are looking at a back three of Cordero, Hansen, Porch, Smith now on the radar, Bolton has established himself as well, I get it if he is looking for more rugby and in a position group it’s probably looking a bit emptier there in terms of Munster.”

Kilgallen, a product of Naas RFC and Cistercian College, Roscrea, made his debut against Munster in 2020 in the final game of the season at the Aviva Stadium, and his first try was also at headquarters when he scored against Ulster in October 2021.

Kilgallen, who has missed a chunk of this season through injury but is now back available for selection, will bid for a place in the Munster back three and Wilkins understands why he is going as he does not believe they are stronger than Connacht in that department.

“I don’t think so in terms of the numbers pushing for places with the retirements they have got coming at the end of this season,” added Wilkins. “He sees more opportunity to play more regular rugby there. I would have liked him to stay but I understand his reason for going with those fives names I’ve mentioned plus some exciting guys coming through our academy. We won’t be falling short in that area.

It is disappointing, as I have said, but it’s probably a reflection on the programme. It is not just us taking players from other provinces as people often talk about, it’s other guys looking at the players we are developing through our academy and bringing to top level rugby.”

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree, who this week added Billy Burns to his squad for next season to replace Bordeaux-bound Joey Carbery, is excited about the talents he believes Kilgallen will bring to his side.

“Pace, athleticism, height, you see the way we want to play with our backs are back swinging, aerially he is very good as well, very similar to Shane Daly. I met him at Thomond Park a few months ago, we were talking to him and he’s just excited about joining us. But they are the qualities I think will really come through.

“It’s irrelevant how he was presented to us, but I ended up speaking to him and I was mightily impressed by him,” said Rowntree.