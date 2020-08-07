This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ballyhale beaten in Kilkenny championship, Wexford champions St Martin's eliminated

Galway champions St Thomas’ saw off Sarsfields by a single point.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Aug 2020, 11:29 PM
File photo of TJ Reid.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
File photo of TJ Reid.
File photo of TJ Reid.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE COUNTY, LEINSTER and All-Ireland hurling champions Ballyhale Shamrocks fell to a 2-21 to 0-18 defeat to O’Loughlin Gaels at Nowlan Park.

Shamrocks led by a point at half-time, but goals from Jack Nolan and Conor Kelly propelled Gaels to a win that leaves them top of Group A in the Kilkenny Championship.

Reigning Wexford champions St Martin’s fared even worse in their return to championship action, eliminated at the quarter-final stage by dint of a 0-20 to 1-11 loss to Glynn-Barntown.

Glynn-Barntown are the first side into the semi-finals, with the remaining ties to be played across the weekend.

The Galway champions St Thomas’, in contrast, were one-point winners of a tightly-contested championship clash with Sarsfields at Kenny Park this evening. 

The clash was the second round of group games in the Championship, and saw St Thomas’ retain the one-point lead they had at half-time right to the end, ultimately winning 0-22 to 1-18. 

Meanwhile in Tipperary, Thurles Sarsfields were 2-28 to 0-25 winners over Loughmore-Castleiney at Semple Stadium.  

