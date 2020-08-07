Ballyhale beaten in Kilkenny championship, Wexford champions St Martin's eliminated

THE COUNTY, LEINSTER and All-Ireland hurling champions Ballyhale Shamrocks fell to a 2-21 to 0-18 defeat to O’Loughlin Gaels at Nowlan Park.

Shamrocks led by a point at half-time, but goals from Jack Nolan and Conor Kelly propelled Gaels to a win that leaves them top of Group A in the Kilkenny Championship.

Reigning Wexford champions St Martin’s fared even worse in their return to championship action, eliminated at the quarter-final stage by dint of a 0-20 to 1-11 loss to Glynn-Barntown.

Glynn-Barntown are the first side into the semi-finals, with the remaining ties to be played across the weekend.

The Galway champions St Thomas’, in contrast, were one-point winners of a tightly-contested championship clash with Sarsfields at Kenny Park this evening.

The clash was the second round of group games in the Championship, and saw St Thomas’ retain the one-point lead they had at half-time right to the end, ultimately winning 0-22 to 1-18.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Elsewhere, the quarter-finals of the Wexford senior hurling championship kicked off this evening, with champions St Martin’s dumped out of the competition by Glynn-Barntown, losing 0-20 to 1-11.

Glynn-Barntown are the first side into the semi-finals, with the remaining ties to be played across the weekend.

Meanwhile in Tipperary, Thurles Sarsfields were 2-28 to 0-25 winners over Loughmore-Castleiney at Semple Stadium.