Injury setback for Kilkenny star Mullen forced him to miss All-Ireland final

KILKENNY STAR ADRIAN Mullen has suffered another injury setback in damaging his hamstring and was forced to sit out today’s All-Ireland club final.

The key forward had to watch on as Ballyhale Shamrocks regained the All-Ireland senior crown with a victory over Dunloy.

An All-Star for his 2022 exploits and the Young Hurler of the Year in 2019, Mullen previously was forced out for a lengthy period in February 2020 when he tore his cruciate in a league game for Kilkenny against Clare.

Advertisement

Aside from missing today’s game, his injury issue is a concern for new manager Derek Lyng as Mullen has emerged as a key figure for the Cats forward line in recent years.

The time frame of his unavailability is still unclear.

“Hamstring, we played a challenge game against DCU there and unfortunately he pulled up,” revealed Ballyhale boss Pat Hoban after today’s game.

“Adrian has had no injuries, to be fair he’s in remarkable shape but it just happened on that day. Like with hamstrings you think it’s going to come good and the medical opinion was no, it’s too risky.

“We could have put him on, we could have chanced it but sometimes you’ve got to think of the bigger picture and please God Adrian will play a major part with Kilkenny later in the year.”