Kilkenny fire 5-30 past Antrim, Galway down Carlow in Leinster SHC openers

Leinster SHC

Galway 2-25 Carlow 2-14

Kilkenny 5-30 Antrim 0-13

*****

KILKENNY FIRED 5-30 past Antrim as they launched their Leinster senior hurling championship five in-a-row bid with a commanding win at UPMC Nolan Park.

Derek Lyng’s side ran out 32-point winners, with three of their goals arriving in the closing minutes. TJ Reid, Owen Wall (two), Gearoid Dunne and Billy Drennan all raised green flags on Noreside.

The Cats had a spread of 12 scorers overall — nine in the first half alone — with Drennan (1-7), Reid (1-6) and Wall (2-2) leading the charge.

They led 1-15 to 0-7 at half time, with Conal Cunning doing most of Antrim’s scoring. He finished with 0-6, all from frees. James McNaughton was next in line with 0-2.

Reid’s goal in the 16th minute put Kilkenny 1-7 to 0-4 ahead. The Ballyhale star hit 1-6 (3f) before being substituted in the 44th minute as he continues his injury return.

Wall, who replaced Eoin Cody just after the break, scored his first goal in the 48th minute to make it 2-21 to 0-10.

When he bagged his second in on 68 minutes, it was 4-28 to 0-12. Dunne had also hit the back of the net three minutes earlier.

And Drennan, who took over placed ball duties from Reid, rounded off the rout with a 70th-minute penalty.

While Galway proved too strong for Carlow in the end, it was a much closer affair at Pearse Stadium.

Galway’s Cathal Mannion gets to the ball ahead of Paul Doyle of Carlow. Ashley Cahill / INPHO Ashley Cahill / INPHO / INPHO

The Tribe were 1-14 to 0-9 up at the interval. Gavin Lee’s second-minute goal moved the hosts into the ascendancy. He finished with 1-2, while Conor Cooney top-scored with 1-10 (3fs, 2’65) overall.

Cooney’s goal arrived in the 55th minute and made it 2-20 to 1-14, knocking Carlow back after their bright third quarter. Conor Kehoe had raised the green flag at the other end to make it a four-point game in the 52nd minute.

Conor Whelan made his impact felt off the bench with 0-3 for Galway; the same tally as Cathal Mannion registered.

Henry Shefflin’s side had moved 13 points ahead at one point down the home straight, but Jon Nolan’s late goal reduced the deficit for Carlow.

He turned home after Eoin Murphy saved Martin Kavanagh’s penalty. Kehoe’s earlier goal was also a rebound after a Kavanagh effort; the St Mullin’s man was top of the Carlow scoresheet with 0-8 (5f).

Johnny Glynn did not feature for Galway after news of his return earlier in the week.

Kilkenny and Galway face off in Salthill next, while Antrim and Carlow host Dublin and Dublin respectively.