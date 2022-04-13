Ex-Kilkenny minor and intermediate boss takes over All-Ireland finalists Ballyhale

PAT HOBAN HAS taken over as the senior hurling boss of Kilkenny and Leinster champions Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Mullinavat native Hoban has extensive experience in charge of Kilkenny teams at minor and intermediate level, enjoying success in both grades.

The Kilkenny People has this evening reported that he will fill the vacancy created in Ballyhale by the departure of James O’Connor from the managerial position.

O’Connor guided Ballyhale to two Kilkenny titles and one Leinster crown, in the only season the provincial competition was played, during his time at the helm. He came close to adding an All-Ireland title to that collection but Ballyhale were denied in dramatic fashion with Waterford champions Ballygunner striking a last-gasp goal to win February’s final in Croke Park.

Ballyhale have enjoyed huge success in recent times, current Galway boss Henry Shefflin previously steering his club to back-to-back All-Ireland wins in 2019 and 2020.

They will go in search of five-in-a-row in the Kilkenny senior hurling championship this year, a feat the club has not managed previously. Kilkenny stars like TJ and Richie Reid, Adrian Mullen and Darragh Corcoran are all part of their ranks.

This year’s Kilkenny senior championship group sees Ballyhale Shamrocks set to face Mullinavat, Erins Own, Tullaroan, Clara and Lisdowney.

