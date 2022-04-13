Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 13 April 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Kilkenny minor and intermediate boss takes over All-Ireland finalists Ballyhale

Pat Hoban is taking over the main role with Ballyhale Shamrocks.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 13 Apr 2022, 6:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,774 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5738365
Pat Hoban celebrating Kilkenny's 2015 All-Ireland minor success.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Pat Hoban celebrating Kilkenny's 2015 All-Ireland minor success.
Pat Hoban celebrating Kilkenny's 2015 All-Ireland minor success.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

PAT HOBAN HAS taken over as the senior hurling boss of Kilkenny and Leinster champions Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Mullinavat native Hoban has extensive experience in charge of Kilkenny teams at minor and intermediate level, enjoying success in both grades.

The Kilkenny People has this evening reported that he will fill the vacancy created in Ballyhale by the departure of James O’Connor from the managerial position.

O’Connor guided Ballyhale to two Kilkenny titles and one Leinster crown, in the only season the provincial competition was played, during his time at the helm. He came close to adding an All-Ireland title to that collection but Ballyhale were denied in dramatic fashion with Waterford champions Ballygunner striking a last-gasp goal to win February’s final in Croke Park.

Ballyhale have enjoyed huge success in recent times, current Galway boss Henry Shefflin previously steering his club to back-to-back All-Ireland wins in 2019 and 2020.

They will go in search of five-in-a-row in the Kilkenny senior hurling championship this year, a feat the club has not managed previously. Kilkenny stars like TJ and Richie Reid, Adrian Mullen and Darragh Corcoran are all part of their ranks.

This year’s Kilkenny senior championship group sees Ballyhale Shamrocks set to face Mullinavat, Erins Own, Tullaroan, Clara and Lisdowney.

*****

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Get set for the summer by listening to The42 GAA Weekly’s Football Championship preview pod here, and get 50% off an annual membership when you sign up this week using the code CHAMPIONSHIP2022 at members.the42.ie


Source: Highlights from The42 Membership/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie