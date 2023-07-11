Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO Brian Dowling.
# Brian Dowling
Kilkenny All-Ireland winning camogie boss Dowling steps down
Kilkenny camogie manager Brian Dowling steps down after five years in charge.
940
0
50 minutes ago

BRIAN DOWLING HAS stepped down as Kilkenny senior camogie manager, with the county board hailing his impact during five years in charge.

It was confirmed in a statement today that he had made the decision to step away from the role after informing the players of his decision.

A two-time manager of the year, Dowling guided Kilkenny to All-Ireland glory in 2020 and 2022.

A statement read: “The time that he has put into the panel has been second to none and he has always put the players welfare to the fore in his tenure.

“He has guided this panel of players to heights that many could [only] dream of and he will be sorely missed. We wish Brian the very best in his future endeavours and we thank him wholeheartedly for what he has done for Kilkenny Camogie.”

It was also confirmed by Kilkenny Camogie that they will now establish an appointments committee to source a new manager for next season.

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     