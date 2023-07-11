Kilkenny All-Ireland winning camogie boss Dowling steps down

BRIAN DOWLING HAS stepped down as Kilkenny senior camogie manager, with the county board hailing his impact during five years in charge.

It was confirmed in a statement today that he had made the decision to step away from the role after informing the players of his decision.

Advertisement

A two-time manager of the year, Dowling guided Kilkenny to All-Ireland glory in 2020 and 2022.

A statement read: “The time that he has put into the panel has been second to none and he has always put the players welfare to the fore in his tenure.

“He has guided this panel of players to heights that many could [only] dream of and he will be sorely missed. We wish Brian the very best in his future endeavours and we thank him wholeheartedly for what he has done for Kilkenny Camogie.”

It was also confirmed by Kilkenny Camogie that they will now establish an appointments committee to source a new manager for next season.