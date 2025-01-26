Kilkenny edge Clare in keenly contested league opener

Kilkenny 0-23

Clare 0-21

Páraic McMahon reports from Cusack Park

IN A COMPETITIVE and tight affair, one in which both managers Derek Lyng and Brian Lohan wanted to prevail in, Kilkenny claimed the spoils in the first round of the Division 1A National Hurling League.

Billy Drennan’s free on 56 minutes gave the visitors the lead for the first time, they had trailed by seven points at the conclusion of the first quarter, a spell in the game where Clare really impressed with smart, economic use of the ball allowing them to feed a lively attack.

A patient Kilkenny grew into the game and by half-time, they did very well to reduce the gap to two points, hitting eight of the last eleven scores of the half, with wing forward Martin Keoghan central to their ability to claw things back and subsequently claim the victory. A third of their starting team all hailed from the O’Loughlin Gaels club.

Man of the match Martin Keoghan. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Clare are bidding to win successive league titles for the first time since the 1970s when they were managed by Fr Harry Bohan and trained by Justin McCarthy. For the opening round, five of the starting team from their All-Ireland success of 2024 were included in the first fifteen, Eibhear Quilligan, Conor Leen, David McInerney, Cathal Malone and David Reidy however both McInerney and Leen were forced off with injury as the tie progressed.

Four points in the space of three minutes, two from Keith Smyth and one each from Cian Galvin and Seán Rynne seemed to have aided Clare in quelling the Kilkenny comeback to have them 0-20 0-18 in front with 29 minutes of the second half played.

However for the remainder of the game they limited Clare to a single score, a white flag from Paddy Donnellan and Kilkenny themselves tapped on five points of their own including an outstanding equaliser from Keoghan on 65 minutes, he added another with Drennan, Eoin Cody and Luke Hogan also splitting the posts to see them record a two point win.

Brian Lohan.

For the winners, Peter McDonald had a storming second half with Mark Keoghan and Mikey Carey also standing out. Clare’s best performers included David Reidy and David Conroy while they missed experience in defence especially when they were ran at.

Scorers for Kilkenny: B Drennan (0-7 6f 1’65), M Keoghan (0-5), M Carey (0-3), P McDonald (0-2), E Carey (0-2), C Kenny (0-1), G Dunne (0-1), L Connellan (0-1), L Hogan (0-1)

Scorers Clare: D Reidy (0-8 7f), D Conroy (0-3), S Rynne (0-2), S Meehan (0-2), P Donnellan (0-2), K Smyth (0-2), A Shanagher (0-1), C Galvin (0-1).

Kilkenny:

1: Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney);

2: Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3: Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4: Shane Murphy (Glenmore);

5: Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), 6: David Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge), 7: Fionán Mackesy (O’Loughlin Gaels);

8: Peter McDonald (Thomastown); 9: Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

10: Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 25: Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 12: Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels);

14: Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 15: Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan), 13: Billy Drennan (Galmoy).

Subs:

24: Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan) for Molloy (43)

22: Luke Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels) for Kenny (56)

23: Luke Connellan (Thomastown) for Ryan (59)

20: Zach Bay Hammond (Thomastown) for Mackesy (63)

Clare:

1: Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle);

5: Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones), 3: Conor Leen (Corofin), 2: Ian Macnamara (Killanena);

7: Cian Galvin (Clarecastle), 6: David McInerney (Tulla), 17: Jack O’Neill (Clooney/Quin)

9: Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 8: Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin);

12: Seán Rynne (Inagh/Kilnamona), 11: David Conroy (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield), 10: Patrick Crotty (Scariff);

13: Shane Meehan (Banner), 14: Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), 15: David Reidy (Éire Óg)

Subs:

22: Ross Hayes (Crusheen) for McInerney (35) (inj)

21: Paddy Donnellan (Broadford) for Taylor (45)

18: Keith Smyth (Killanena) for Shanagher (50)

25: Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones) for Crotty (54)

23: John Conneally (Clooney/Quin) for Leen (60) (inj)

Ref: Shane Hynes (Galway)