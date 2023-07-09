Kilkenny hold off Clare in All-Ireland semi-final thriller

Kilkenny 1-25

Clare 1-22

THE SCORING BRILLIANCE of TJ Reid and Eoin Cody helped Kilkenny turn the tide in the final quarter and see off Clare in an All-Ireland semi-final thriller.

Cody’s 55th minute goal shifted the game in Kilkenny’s favour after a terrific third-quarter display from Clare.

But Shane O’Donnell’s stunning strike to the net in the 63rd minute tied the teams at 1-20 apiece and it took another scoring charge, driven by Reid and Cody, to see Kilkenny over the line.

They were grateful to a fantastic intervention by goalkeeper Eoin Murphy in injury-time as well, he tipped a Peter Duggan drive onto the crossbar.

It was 0-15 to 0-10 in Kilkenny’s favour after a half where they had dictated the terms of engagement. Their two Ballyhale scoring sources again delivered. TJ Reid nailed the eight placed ball opportunities he received and Eoin Cody was menacing as ever in chipping in with three from play.

Clare had different first-half scorers yet Mark Rodgers grabbed three from dead ball situations and seven other players raised one white flag apiece. In general their shooting was not on the money like Kilkenny’s was and no attacker was cutting loose in a frequent fashion.

Both teams were foiled in attempting to find the net. Reid unleashed a low drive in the 16th minute that Clare goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan brilliantly tipped around the post, while six minutes later Conor Fogarty got back with a despairing, heroic block to deny Mark Rodgers after a flowing Clare handpassing team move had unlocked the Kilkenny defence.

More to follow…

Clare

1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

25. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

8. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea – captain)

9. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 12. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), 15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis)

Subs

21. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis) for Taylor (inj) (33)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. David Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own), 9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

10. Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks), 11. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 12. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)