Mullen returns as Cody names Kilkenny team to take on Clare

BRIAN CODY HAS made three changes to the Kilkenny team that lost to Wexford last time out, including a return for Young Hurler of the Year Adrian Mullen, as they prepare for the visit of Clare to Nowlan Park on Sunday.

Mullen has been rested in recent weeks following Ballyhale Shamrocks’ successful All-Ireland club championship run, but returns to bolster the Cats’ attack at right-half forward.

The other two changes see Mullen’s brother, Darren, start in the half-backs after being introduced as a substitute against Wexford, while Richie Leahy comes into the half-forwards.

Michael Carey, Martin Keoghan and James Maher are the three players who drop out.

Cody’s side currently sit two points behind the Banner in the Division 1 Group B table having picked up two wins from their opening three games, with Clare the only unbeaten team in the group.

Kilkenny

1. Darren Brennan (St Lachtains)

2. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Ciaran Wallace (Erin’s Own)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

7. Darren Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

8. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

9. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

10. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

11. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

12. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

14. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

15. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

Substitutes:

16. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

17. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

18. Michael Carey (Young Irelands)

19. Michael Cody (Dunnamaggin)

20. Tom Kenny (Dicksboro)

21. James Maher (St Lachtains)

22. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

23. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)

24. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

25. Tadhg O’Dwyer (James Stephens)

26. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale)



