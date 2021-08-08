10 mins ago

Limerick are into the All-Ireland final after a convincing defeat of Waterford yesterday, now we find out who’ll join them.

Kilkenny and Cork have done plenty of battles in Croke Park over the years, here’s how the teams will line-up for the latest edition of their rivialry:

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra).

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 7. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills).

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown).

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own).

13. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields).

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan), 2. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3.

5. James Maher (St Lachtain’s), 6. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 7. Michael Carey (Young Irelands)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own) 9. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

10. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale) 11. John Donnelly (Thomastown) , 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

13. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 15. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)