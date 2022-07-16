Gaule soars with 1-10 as Kilkenny storm into All-Ireland semi-finals after 16-point victory

Kilkenny 2-24

Dublin 1-11

KILKENNY SHOWED RUTHLESS efficiency to book their place in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie semi-finals after outgunning Dublin in Semple Stadium.

In the second of the quarter-finals at the Thurles venue, it was the more experienced outfit who prevailed as Denise Gaule was in typically prolific form. She hit an impressive 1-10, including a penalty, to ensure a clean passage to the final four of the competition.

After Dublin rattled the Kilkenny net in the 12th minute, a possible upset appeared to be on the cards. Niamh Gannon cut through a gap in the Kilkenny cover to fire a bullet past Kilkenny keeper Aoife Norris and put her side one point in front.

But that was close as they got to unsettling the cats. Brian Dowling’s side roared to life after that, and posted 1-10 without response to take control of the remainder of the first half.

Gaule’s free-taking accounted for much of their tally, hitting seven of them before half-time including one which was initially ruled out by the umpires. Hwkeye technology was in operation in Semple Stadium, and her effort was added to the scoreboard after the referee turned to the technology.

Katie Nolan on the ball for Kilkenny. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

She also accounted for Kilkenny’s first goal following a penalty that was awarded after a foul on Miriam Walsh. Gaule thundered her shot into the net to put some considerable distance between the sides.

All six of Kilkenny forwards made an imprint on the scoreboard in the opening half, while midfielder Katie Power and defenders Miriam Bambrick and Laura Murphy also joined the party with impressive points.

Dublin’s Aisling Maher was efficient from frees, and she was the only Dublin player to register a score again before the break. They struggled to find a spark again after that Gannon goal and were 1-16 to 1-5 in arrears at half-time.

Much of the damage was done before the turnover and Kilkenny had one foot in the semi-finals. But Dublin didn’t surrender. Maher kept delivering from dead balls until she was withdrawn after 45 minutes, and Gannon was prominent throughout. She added a point to her tally after she was the first to pounce on loose possession after a well-timed flick from a Kilkenny defender prevented a goal.

Kilkenny drew blood again when Miriam Walsh unleashed a low strike in front of the Dublin net to add a second goal of the evening for her side.

Both sides ran off their benches as Kilkenny continued to keep their noses in front. Katie Nolan impressed throughout, scoring a point in each half while goal-scorer Walsh put in a monstrous shift.

Dublin had one last chance to pick up a second goal before the end after Aisling O’Neill made clever run through the middle. Norris reacted well though and parried away the shot to keep her sheet clean in the second half.

Advertisement

Scorers for Kilkenny: Denise Gaule [1-10 10f, 1 penalty], Miriam Walsh [1-3], Julianne Malone [0-1], Katie Power [0-1], Mary O’Connell [0-2], Miriam Bambrick [0-1], Laura Murphy [0-1], Katie Nolan [0-3], Michaela Kenneally [0-1], Sophie Dwyer [0-1]

Scorers for Dublin: Aisling Maher [0-9 8f], Aisling O’Neill [0-1 1f] Niamh Gannon [1-1]

Kilkenny

1. Aoife Norris [Piltown]

2. Michelle Teehan [James Stephens], 3. Grace Walsh [Tullaroan], 4. Miriam Bambrick [Barrow Rangers]

5. Tiffany Fitzgerald [Young Irelands], 6. Claire Phelan [Lisdowney]. 7. Laura Murphy [O'Loughlin Gaels]

8. Steffi Fitzgerald [Young Irelands], 9. Katie Power [Piltown]

10. Miriam Walsh [Tullaroan], 11. Denise Gaule [Windgap], 12. Katie Nolan [St Martin's]

13. Julianne Malone [Mullinavat], 14. Mary O’Connell [Clara], 15. Michaela Kenneally [Wingap]

Subs:

20. Niamh Deely [James Stephens] for Teehan [44 mins]

17. Aoife Prendergast [Dicksboro] for Bambrick [47 mins]

22. Sarah Crowley [Mooncoin] for Malone [55 mins]

19. Asha McHardy [Dicksboro] for O’Connell [55 mins]

Dublin

1. Eabha Mooney [Castleknock]

2. Roisin Baker [Na Fianna] 3. Eve O’Brien [Na Fianna] 4. Muireann Kelleher [St Vincent's]

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

18. Ali Twomey [Lucan Sarsfields] 6. Hannah Hegarty [Naomh Jude] 7. Emma O’Byrne [Good Council Liffey Gaels]

24. Ciara Buchanan [Naomh Mearnóg] 9. Gaby Couch [St Oliver Plunkett's/ER]

10. Emma Flanagan [Lucan Sarsfields] 11. Niamh Gannon [Naomh Jude] 12. Jody Couch [St Oliver Plunkett's/ER]

13. Elyse-Jameison Murphy [Na Fianna] 14. Aisling O’Neill [Castleknock] 15. Aisling Maher [Castleknock]

Subs:

28. Kerrie Finnegan [Faughs Celtic] for Twomey [36 mins]

8. Leah Butler [Naomh Jude] for Flanagan [41 mins]

26. Ellie Young [Naomh Jude] for Maher [45 mins]

25. Claire Gannon [Naomh Jude] for Couch [55 mins]

Referee: Justin Flannery [Wexford]

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!