Thomastown and O'Loughlin Gaels through to final; Na Fianna and Crokes advance in Dublin

THOMASTOWN ARE THROUGH to their first senior county final since 1988 after a 1-27 to 0-13 win against Mullinavat in the Kilkenny SHC semi-final at Nowlan Park.

They were well in control by the time Tucker O’Hanrahan goaled in the 49th minute to them 1-22 to 0-10 ahead against a Mullinavat side who were aiming to contest their first Kilkenny senior decider in 81 years.

Thomastown, who won the intermediate All-Ireland title in January, will now face the reigning Kilkenny champions O’Loughlin Gaels in the final.

The Gaels, who lost narrowly in the All-Ireland final earlier this year, will defend their county title after a 2-16 to 1-14 win against Bennettsbridge.

Advertisement

A first-half goal from Fionan Mackessy and one in the second half from Sammy Johnton were key for Brian Hogan’s men. David Blanchfield got a late goal for Bennttsbridge but it was not enough to change the outcome as Gaels advance to the final in two week’s time.

In Dublin, Kilmacud Crokes are now through to another final after seeing off Lucan Sarsfields 2-23 to 1-13 in the SHC semi-final.

Goals from Conal Ó Riain and substitute Michael Roche helped the south Dublin side towards the line, as they seek to regain the title they last won in 2022.

😆🤌@KCrokesGAAClub Conal Ó Riain superbly finishes off a brilliant passage of play 💪



📺 Watch the game live on DubsTV ➡️ https://t.co/ZYsLHGqKNA#GoAheadDSC pic.twitter.com/YYAS1Yz0m5 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) October 13, 2024

In the final they will meet champions Na Fianna, who overcame northside rivals St Vincent’s after extra time, 0-26 to 1-21.

Colin Curry contributed 0-13 of Na Fianna’s total – with 0-10 coming from frees – with Donal Burke chipping in with 0-4 as the Glasnevin/Drumcondra club made it through to a third consecutive county final under Niall Ó Ceallacháin, the new Dublin manager.

Traditional power St Vincent’s were aiming to build on their total of 13 Dublin senior hurling titles, and with Pat Gilroy at the helm they looked to bridge the gap to 1993 and their last triumph.

Yet they fell just short of this and a first final appearance since 2010 as their near neighbours progressed.

In Meath, Ratoath are senior hurling champions for the first time in 61 years after a 2-15 to 1-16 win against Trim at Páirc Tailteann.